RECIPE | 3 easy bites for spooky Halloween house parties

A pumpkin soup is best served with cream, fresh thyme or charcoal bread.

ROASTED PUMPKIN SOUP

Serves: 8-10

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2kg pumpkin, peeled and chopped

1 head of garlic, sliced in half

2 red onions, diced

1-2 red chillies, seeded and finely sliced (optional)

2cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated (optional)

Small handful of fresh thyme, leaves picked

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground nutmeg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil

1.5l vegetable stock

To serve:

Cream, fresh thyme, baguette or charcoal bread

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place all the ingredients, except the olive oil and stock, in a large baking tray. Drizzle generously with olive oil and mix together, ensuring all the ingredients are coated. Place in the oven and roast for an hour-and-a-half, turning regularly and checking that the vegetables don’t burn. Once cooked, remove from the oven and place the contents of the tray into a large casserole, squeezing the now softened garlic out of the skin and discarding the skin. Pour the stock over and, on medium heat, bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes to allow all the flavours to combine. Using a stick blender or jug blender, blend the soup until smooth and silky. Season to taste. Serve with a drizzle of fresh cream, picked thyme and crusty bread.

Cook’s notes:

The soup will last stored in the fridge for up to four days and also freezes well.

Add chilli and ginger to the roasting process and finish off with coconut cream to mix up the flavour.

BOERIE MUMMIES

Fun boerewors mummies to make for Halloween. (Supplied)

Ingredients: (Makes 10)

10 pieces of boerewors (or viennas)

1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry

20 edible sugar eyes

5ml (1 tsp) mustard to stick on the eyes

Baking paper

Tomato sauce, mustard or mayonnaise for dipping

Method:

Unfold the puff pastry and roll it out. Cut it into 1cm-wide strips. Pat each piece of boerewors with a paper kitchen towel. Wrap the puff pastry strip around the boerewors, trimming off the end if it is too long. Make sure to leave a gap for the eyes. Place them in a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and light brown and the boerewors is cooked through. Let them cool slightly before adding two little dots of mustard to stick on the eyes. Serve on their own or with tomato sauce, mustard, mayonnaise or a dip of your choice.

HILLARY BILLER’S HALLOWEEN TREAT BOARD

Halloween chocolate board. (Christoph Hoffman/Hilary Biller and Jenny Kay)

There’s no formula, but I share some tips:

Give the wooden board a good scrub so it’s squeaky clean.

Buy a selection of Halloween and other sweets — keep an eye out for different colours, textures and shapes for a creative board.

Include dippers such as dark Oreo biscuits and children’s favourites, mini Marie and Tennis biscuits. Add savoury dippers, mini rice cakes and pretzels in different shapes.

Sneak in fresh fruit and greens among the sugar overload — mini naartjies are great, as are apple wedges (dip in lemon juice to stop them discolouring) or canned baby apples, well drained, and fresh blueberries. Baby carrots and carrot sticks are good tied in bundles with black string, as are baby cucumbers and small peppers, not chillies, in a rainbow of colours.

Once you have all the goodies, prepare the board. Smear with the chosen spread — leave the edges free to place the dippers, fruit and veg.

Serve with juice and lots of serviettes to mop up sticky fingers.

Enjoy the fun.

