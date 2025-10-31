Ofentse Tabane: From Makapanstad to South Africa’s 40 Under 40

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From the small village of Makapanstad in the North West to the national stage, Ofentse Tabane has built a career defined by purpose and perseverance. Recently honoured in the Investment Category at the 40 Under 40 Awards, he’s fast becoming one of South Africa’s most inspiring young business leaders and a beacon of hope for his hometown.

Rooted in resilience

“My heart belongs to Makapanstad,” Tabane says warmly. “It’s where my grandparents’ love and warmth nurtured a big, boisterous family.”

When his mother moved to Polokwane for work, Tabane attended boarding school, where he learnt independence and resilience. “In high school I started selling sneakers and essentials to students who couldn’t go home on weekends. That’s when my passion for business began.”

That early entrepreneurial spirit has evolved into a career spanning multiple industries, from entertainment to infrastructure and mining, all driven by a desire to empower small businesses.

Turning challenges into innovation

In the investment sector, Tabane’s biggest challenges have been delayed payments and unethical suppliers. “We’ve developed tailored financial products and strict due diligence processes to protect our partners and maintain integrity,” he notes.

This strategic approach has helped Randcorp build a reputation as a reliable force for ethical, sustainable investment.

Inspiring the next generation

Winning the 40 Under 40 Award, Tabane says, is about more than personal success. “The real victory lies in the doors it opens. Our worth is measured by the currency of our reputation; that’s what unlocks opportunities.”

He believes young entrepreneurs are key to transforming South Africa’s economy. “We’re the leaders of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driving digitalisation, innovation and growth.”

Purpose beyond profit

Outside work, Tabane finds joy in simple moments. “I love spending time with my wife Keorapetse. Her homemade meals are my lifeline, and we’re both foodies who love exploring new restaurants.”

For him, success is about purpose and impact. “Purpose means being in divine alignment with destiny. Legacy is measured by grace, and success is the result of favour.”

Inspired by Nelson Mandela’s example, Tabane hopes to leave behind a legacy of empowerment and hope. “Madiba’s story reminds me that resilience and forgiveness can change a nation. That’s the legacy I want to continue.”

TimesLIVE