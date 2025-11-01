Braless Tyla adds mussel to Women of the Year award

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tyla attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2025 at 180 Studios in London.

Tyla turned up the heat when she received her Glamour Women of the Year award in London on Thursday.

The 23-year-old South African megastar sent the red carpet press line into a frenzy, wearing a risqué cropped jacket made entirely of mussel shells and nothing underneath for the event at 180 The Strand.

She paired the look with a shredded black knit skirt and black sandals.

The showstopping ensemble was from the fall/winter 2025 collection of London-based Greek designer George Trochopoulos.

Her longtime stylist, Ron Hartleben, who put together vintage designer outfits for Tyla’s latest music video, Chanel, helped create the evening’s red carpet look.

Her bold aesthetic was accentuated by a flushed metallic eye look and soft pink blush created by makeup artist Ngozi Edeme. Her half-braid look was created by hairstylist Rachael Banjo.

Presented with the award by British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Tyla took to the stage and reflected on her recent rise to success.

“Six years ago I was sitting on this huge bean bag that I used to sit on in South Africa, back home,” she told the audience.

“At that time, I had never left my country before. I didn’t even have a passport. I was literally sitting there thinking every day, ‘how am I going to do this?’ Like something that feels so impossible being from where I’m from, and at the time it was Covid.

“I was like, everything is working again, you know. So even though it seemed impossible, I was really afraid of not trying, because I never wanted to look back one day and think, ‘what if it actually worked, you know?’

“So yeah, I knew that I had to try. I knew that I’d rather fail and know than not try at all and wonder for the rest of my life. And it actually worked.”

Tyla continued: “So [for] everyone that is fearlessly trying and not knowing if you’re going to fail or succeed, you guys are the coolest people in the world, and I pray that it works out for you too.”