Thunderstruck win Red Bull Flugtag on its return to Cape Town

The discussion of whether Red Bull Flugtag is a sport will be reserved for another day. The event made its long-awaited return to Cape Town on Sunday at the V&A Waterfront for the first time in 13 years, and it proved to be a hit with the locals.

Whether it is a sport did not matter to the estimated 100,000 spectators who came out to be dazzled by 43 brave teams competing for top honours. The excited locals were treated to sheer spectacle, creativity and the delightful South African ability to turn disaster into entertainment.

Teams had to launch themselves from Jetty 1 in their homemade flying machines into the water, and Thunderstruck were crowned champions after they soared an impressive 19m.

THEY CAME 😉

THEY SAW 🙂‍↕️

THEY FLEW ✈️



Shoutout to Thunderstruck on being the Red Bull Flugtag 2025 🏆#RedBullFlugtag #RedBull #GivesYouWiiings pic.twitter.com/SCMkswq6Cb — Red Bull South Africa 🇿🇦 (@RedBullZA) November 2, 2025

From townships to boardrooms, university labs to family garages, the Rainbow Nation showed up with contraptions that ranged from “impressively engineered” to “definitely built on the morning of the event”.

The 43 daring teams threw themselves off a 9m platform, hoping to impress the panel of judges who scored them according to the distance, creativity and sportsmanship.

“Two of our team members took part in the 2012 Red Bull Flugtag, and we had such a blast that we knew we had to come back, this time with a bigger team. We wanted to be part of the action again,” said Thunderstruck pilot Scott Ternant.

“Winning the event feels incredible. Red Bull is such an iconic global brand and it’s amazing to come out on top.”

TimesLIVE