Basetsana Kumalo, Michael Mol and more on ‘Top Billing’ return

Marking six years since their final “goodnight and God bless” sign off, the ritzy world of Top Billing is set to make a return to local screens.

Debuting on SABC 3 (now S3) in 1992, Top Billing became a staple for those looking for a window into the world of luxury travel, food and decor. It also made household names out of its cast, including radio presenter Ursula Chikane, interior designer Janez Vermeiren and former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo.

Speaking at the official launch hosted at Tinstswalo Atlantic, one of the many hotels that debuted on the show, head of channel at S3 Sane Zondi said there was a gap left by the show’s exit, in particular its beloved wedding segments. Those of Zozibini Thunzi and Anele Mdoda that made them feel “FOMO” (fear of missing out).

Together with public sentiment, Zondi saw it as an opportunity to show legacy media brands have a place in a rapidly evolving media landscape, sharing the sentiments of Cardova executive producer , who has been with the show for 22 years.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about what Top Billing would look like now, Bradley BalsamoVan Den Berg said it would continue to be aspirational.

TV personality and former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo. (Sebabatso Mosamo)

“The average South African doesn’t get to explore the world as we used to in the past. Covid price hikes created a huge shift, so what we want to encourage is to unpack it for locals. There are millions of foreigners who are flocking to South Africa and yet South Africans aren’t celebrating the beauty within.”

The show has not been without controversies and that includes that some of the weddings, houses and guests profiled were involved in criminal activity. BalsamoVan Den Berg said they would be more accountable about who they cover.

“We will only cover people who are true icons in South Africa and not people who have done a few tricks to get there,” he said, reflecting on some episodes shot when they would walk into a home shocked by the displays of wealth.

“We can never be 100% sure, otherwise we would never have a show, but social media creates a voice. When you get a brief for a story, you have to Google it, and if there’s any dirt on someone, we don’t want to cover it.”

Kumalo said the show had given her many highlights, including interviews with Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey and Luther Vandross. Playing many roles in front and behind the camera, she described her time on the programme as a “true blessing” and “the university of life”.

Dr Michael Mol co-hosted 'Top Billing'. (Supplied)

“It’s an aspirational show, it shows what is possible. It allows people to dream and see their potential. What I always loved about the show over the years was the talent we were able to unearth, from Bonang Matheba to Jeannie D,” she said.

Michael Mol, who was a co-host alongside Khumalo, said it was nostalgic to see it come back, and he was excited to see new talent take the baton.

“It does feel like there’s a whole generation that doesn’t know what a Top Billing house or wedding looks like, and I’m stoked it’s being reborn," he said.

Mol said he believes the key factor to its return is the authenticity in how it told stories.

“There’s a lot of content out there people produce but how authentic is it? I think Top Billing brings that to the screens."

Top Billing will air a special reunion episode on S3 on November 27.