‘Last Breath’, ‘Drop’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

If you have 90 minutes

Last Breath – Showmax

Woody Harrelson stars as the head of a deep-sea diving crew in this gripping drama which follows the tense attempt by the crew to rescue one of their own trapped hundreds of metres below the surface in terrible conditions.

If you have 90 minutes

Drop – Showmax

Meghann Fahy stars in this dark thriller as a recently widowed mother whose first date in years seems to be going magically – until she starts receiving threatening messages on her phone that send her on a desperate race to find out who’s behind them.

If you have 2 and a half hours

Frankenstein – Netflix

Guillermo del Toro gives Mary Shelley’s classic gothic horror a suitably eerie, visually impressive adaptation with committedly melodramatic performances from Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth and a standout turn from Jacob Elordi as the tragically cursed monster.

If you have 4 hours

Death by Lightning – Netflix

An all-star cast including Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen and Nick Offerman assembles for creator Mike Makowsky’s period political thriller adaptation of the book by Candice Millard about the strange but true story of 20th US President James Garfield and the obsessive admirer who ultimately assassinated him in 1881.

If you have 5 hours

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus – Prime Video

There are too many silly Harlan Coben thrillers on streaming platforms and this one, despite its enticing cast, proves to be more of the same. Sam Claflin stars as Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychiatrist who returns home after the apparent suicide of his father (Bill Nighy), also a psychiatrist. Things get ludicrously twisty as Joel begins to see things that shouldn’t be there, while an unsolved mystery from his past comes back to haunt him.