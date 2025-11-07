WHAT’S ON | June 10-17

WHAT: Gregory Porter | Love is King tour
WHERE: Grand West, Durban ICC, Montecasino
WHEN: November 12, 15, 20-22
Eight-time nominee and two-time Grammy® Award-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter will perform live in Cape Town (November 12), Durban (November 15), and Johannesburg (November 20-22) as part of his three-city Love is King South African concert tour. Tickets are available from R800 via showtime.co.za and Ticketmaster
WHAT: Lungs
WHERE: Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Blvd, Magaliessig, Johannesburg
WHEN: November 12-30
Do we? Can we? Should we? A young urban couple consider whether or not to have a child in today’s toxic and insecure environment, beset by global warming and political unrest. What unfolds is a dazzling rollercoaster ride through a shared lifetime. Fiercely funny, disarmingly honest and heartbreakingly poignant, Lungs is a love story for our generation, for whom uncertainty and chaos is a way of life.
WHAT: Giselle
WHERE: The Baxter Theatre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town
WHEN: November 13-22
Giselle is a much-loved romantic ballet in two acts, that shares a story of love and betrayal. The production is choreographed by internationally-lauded choreographer Maina Gielgud. Giselle is an innocent and beautiful peasant girl who loves to dance, and unsuspectingly falls in love with Albrecht, a philandering nobleman. When he deceives her, she is inconsolable and dies of a broken heart. The story continues in the moonlit land of the Wilies, a mysterious landscape inhabited by the vengeful spirits of virgin brides who never reached their wedding day. The ghostly Wilies torment Albrecht as he appears in search of the spirit of Giselle. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.
WHAT: Battiss Art Festival
WHERE: Walter Battiss Art Museum, 45 Paulet St, Somerset East
WHEN: November 14
The life and work of the artist whose imagination created Fook Island lives on at the Battiss Art Festival — a weekend devoted to celebrating creativity. Hosted by the Walter Battiss Art Museum in the eponymous artist’s Heimat of Somerset East, attendees can look forward to a fancy-dress parkrun; Fook Ferries, neon safari; museum tours; local arts and crafts; art workshops; and an evening of poetry and live music. Tickets are available from R100 via Quicket, with the proceeds going towards the museum that houses Battiss’s entire body of work. Fook, yes.
