YOUR WEEKLY STARS | November 10-17

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Love is your power source now – even though you’ll probably have a sudden change of heart mid-week. Don’t take this too seriously. Ask yourself what you’re really after – a temporary diversion or a complete change of plan. Then act. At work you’re still in the driver’s seat – and definitely not keen on anyone else taking charge. Which is great! Just make sure you look where you’re going. You’re far too easily distracted in this mood.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 – 21 Dec)

What you really want now is to disappear into a quiet space and wind down for a while. Uunfortunately, the current bank balance demands a more active participation in your life. So before you sink into oblivion, ask yourself whether there was anything else you could have done – and do it. And while you’re there, think about working smart rather than hard. If you love what you’re doing, it doesn’t feel like work at all.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec -Jan 19)

Partnerships could be in trouble now, especially if someone is not carrying their share of the load. A closer, more honest look at individual strengths and weaknesses will help increase productivity. Failing that, minor changes may be needed. Meanwhile, spare some time for your health. You’re hanging on to more tension than you need. Do something nice for your body. And remember, what you give out is what you get back. Charm the pants off everyone.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Resisting change? The universe won’t have it. In fact, this week you’ll be sent the odd reminder at work. There’s the occasional (daily) accident – or even a sudden facial rash the very day you most want to impress the boss. The answer is to set in motion a slow, but definite, process of voluntary transformation. Be ready to let go of things and people who no longer serve you. And remind yourself that you’re exactly where you need to be – until you’re somewhere else.

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Inhibitions are out. Creative expression is in. And whatever it takes to find your personal genius is whatever it takes. If money’s needed – ask. And if you’ve been investing – collect. If neither, look to friends and loves. Believe it or not, they’re all keen to develop your brilliance. And remember, it’s just as wonderful to receive as to give. Besides, gratitude is the most powerful abundance energy there is.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Money gets complicated. Use this week to pull back the reins and rethink. Also, be on the lookout for fabulous opportunities – and trust your instincts to choose the best ones. More personally, you’re somewhat oversensitive now. Find someone to talk to before you turn that tiny molehill into an unclimbable mountain. And get yourself outside for at least 15 minutes a day. Your body needs a shove back into the sunlight.

TAURUS

(April 20 – May 20)

There’s a major rethink happening. You’re discovering pitfalls you hadn’t thought of – and wondering whether you’re on the right track. Keep a cool head, and find ways to work around problems. You’re on an upward slide, and that well-deserved success is within smelling distance. Avoid energy wastage, and you’ll soon be enormously pleased with yourself. Meanwhile, a weekend away would help your spirit soar.

GEMINI

(May 21 – June 20)

A string of new ideas and unexpected offers has filled you with the kind of optimism you’d forgotten existed. But there’s a downside too. Face it: all this potential change leaves you unsettled and exhausted – frightened too. So be kind to yourself as you climb slowly into a new you. And if you need a few days to decide, take some time. No one understands your dreams better than you do.

CANCER

(June 21 – July 22)

Relationships based on fantasy (one of your favourite things, much as you like to deny it) are getting ready to evaporate back into the mists from which they came. And yes, with that comes a feeling of sadness and loss. Even so… you may allow yourself exactly 48 hours to mourn – and then it’s up and at ‘em. New adventures are waiting just around the next corner. Meanwhile, it’s time to rethink your belief systems. They might need a revamp.

LEO

(Jul 23 – Aug 22)

It’s time for some personal transformation – letting go of tedious old anxieties that hold you back. If you let them, the planets will shove you (gently) in the right direction. Besides, your powers are at their peak, so you can tune into that part of you that just loves a new challenge. Oh yes, and watch your spending. Money burns holes in pockets when you’re in this mood. You’ll be making some fascinating new plans after Tuesday.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 – Sep 22)

The planets are slowing down, pulling you back with them. And you can take that frustrated look off your face. You’re being given the chance to check and re-check anything you weren’t quite sure of. This is where your Virgo perfectionism will really come in handy. Then, once you’ve placed all the players, you can amble off to the pub. Take as much time as you need. There are fascinating new friendships to be discovered.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Don’t you dare stop chasing your dreams just because everyone around you is having an extended sulk. After all, what have your dreams got to do with them? They’re your dreams – and it’s up to you to make them happen. Besides, developments over the next few days have the potential to revolutionise your life. Not to mention finances. Start with one small change and move yourself forward with love. No more self-criticisms allowed.

YOUR CHART

Norma Amara (16/9/92, Johannesburg, 11h00)

Sun sign: Virgo

Moon sign: Taurus

Rising Sign: Sagittarius

You’re such a practical, organised girl that no task seems impossible. It’s only that insane need for perfection that paralyses you. Your greatest life lesson then, is that there is no such thing as perfection – and every task only needs as much time as it needs. That aside, any company would be lucky to have you working for them, and as such, you need to think about working in the corporate industry. If you aren’t involved in finance, you might be thinking about a switch to health or travel. But finance will almost certainly lead you down a successful road. Not that you need worry too much. You’re naturally lucky and opportunities tend to fall in your lap. Seizing the moment is your issue – instead of pondering every decision until it’s too late. You have a wonderfully creative streak – more than enough to maximise every journey you make. Adventure is the key. Releasing control is the lesson.