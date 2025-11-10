Dr Kopano Matlwa writes, rewrites and reclaims womanhood

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg’s Hyde Park Corner played host to a literary affair of rare elegance as Dr Kopano Matlwa, author, doctor, mother and one of South Africa’s most incisive contemporary voices, unveiled her fourth novel, Bosadi, to an audience that shimmered almost as brightly as the prose itself.

Curated with signature flair by Zebra Square, the evening was anything but ordinary. Think fine wines and finer conversation, the air thick with anticipation and admiration, and a guest list that read like a who’s who of South Africa’s cultural and creative vanguard. Among them: the effortlessly chic Didi Mogashoa, Dr Matlwa’s aunt, business coach, mindfulness practitioner and walking embodiment of Chanel poise.

If anyone could redefine what it means to balance brilliance and grace, it’s Dr Matlwa. Her literary journey began with Coconut, written at the age of just 21, a novel that didn’t just capture a generation but redefined what it meant to be young, black and navigating identity in post-apartheid South Africa. Since then, she has become both a literary powerhouse and a global health leader, serving on the Gates Foundation board and advocating fiercely for equity in health care, all while raising three children.

The launch of 'Bosadi' drew a crowd of writers, creatives and tastemakers for an evening of conversation and reflection. (Tiago Croucamp)

Now, with Bosadi, Matlwa returns to fiction with her most haunting and human work yet. The novel follows Naledi, a woman quietly unravelling inside the walls of a marriage gone sour, and Aunty, the Zimbabwean domestic worker who bears witness to her pain. Told in alternating voices, Bosadi examines love, loss, womanhood and the impossible expectations placed on black women in a world that insists on forgetting them.

Matlwa’s prose, lyrical yet laced with truth, doesn’t flinch. Instead, it asks the unaskable: What happens when the life you prayed for becomes the cage you can’t escape?

The event felt less like a book launch and more like a homecoming, a celebration of words, resilience and womanhood. And if the evening proved anything, it’s that Dr Matlwa continues to write not just for the moment, but for the ages.

Bosadi is available through Jacana Publishers and Exclusive Books nationwide.

