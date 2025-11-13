Eyethu Roadhouse: bringing big city flavour to Ladysmith

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Raymond and Thandeka Mpala opened Eyethu Roadhouse in Uitval, Ladysmith, they weren’t just starting a restaurant; they were fulfilling a dream rooted in community, pride and purpose.

“We wanted to create a place where people could enjoy great food in a relaxed, family-friendly environment without having to travel far,” says Raymond. “People were driving almost an hour just to get to the nearest restaurant. We felt that was an injustice.”

From that idea, Eyethu Roadhouse, the first modern yet affordable restaurant of its type in Uitval, was born. Serving crispy fried chicken, burgers, wood-fired pizzas and signature mocktails, the eatery has quickly become a landmark for locals from Uitval, KwaHlathi, Limehill, Tholeni, Ekuvukeni and beyond.

Eyethu — a name that belongs to the people

Eyethu means “ours” in isiZulu, a name that captures the heart of the Mpalas’ vision. “It’s about unity, ownership and pride,” Thandeka says. “Eyethu Roadhouse belongs to the people. It’s everyone’s space, a place where families can have breakfast, lunch or dinner and feel at home.”

The restaurant’s design blends the nostalgic charm of a classic roadhouse with a contemporary twist, the rustic–botanical décor and open kitchen.

The interior of Eyethu Roadhouse. (Supplied)

From small beginnings to a local landmark

Like many entrepreneurs, the Mpalas faced their share of challenges in the early days, from set-up costs and staffing to sourcing reliable suppliers in a small town. “Building a brand from scratch meant earning people’s trust,” says Raymond. “We overcame that by staying hands-on, being consistent and listening to our customers.”

That commitment has paid off. What began as a small takeaway outlet has evolved into a two-floor establishment: the ground level for fast takeaways and the upper floor offering a full sit-down dining experience with a view. Their menu continues to expand based on customer favourites, from their now-famous two-layer pizza to creamy milkshakes and fresh-cut chips that have become a local must-have.

Catering for senior citizens. (Supplied)

Empowering the community, one meal at a time

Community is key for Eyethu Roadhouse. “Without local support, we wouldn’t exist,” Raymond says. “From day one, this has been something for the people, by the people.”

Every staff member is from Uitval or nearby communities, and the restaurant sources more than 60% of its ingredients from local suppliers, ranging from vegetables and dairy to bakery items and poultry. “We’re proud to empower small, black-owned businesses in our area,” Thandeka adds.

Eyethu Roadhouse decor. (Supplied)

A typical day for the Mpalas starts early and ends late. “We’re hands-on with everything, from tasting food to greeting customers,” says Thandeka. But it’s the people who make it worthwhile.

“The laughter upstairs, the birthdays, the baby showers, the families taking photos; that’s what fuels us,” Raymond smiles. “Eyethu Roadhouse isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a dream come to life, and it belongs to all of us.”