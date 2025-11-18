From Mzansi to Montalcino, here are 5 railways you need on your holiday bucket list

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The allure of luxury rail travel continues to captivate. Whether tracing China’s historic trade paths or aboard the eagerly awaited Britannic Explorer by Belmond in the UK, travellers are drawn not only to breathtaking destinations but also to stylish cabins and gourmet dining experiences on these premier rail journeys.

Take Rovos Rail’s recently revitalised Shongololo Express, which has transformed from a modest three-star to a luxurious five-star experience with striking green and cream colours and refreshed interiors. The revamped train now travels two African routes, featuring The Southern Cross, an 11-night, 2,500km journey from Pretoria to Victoria Falls, passing the Drakensberg, Mozambique and Eswatini, with excursions like Kruger safaris and Zambezi River cruises.

Here’s a look at other freights to try before you die:

DECAN ODYSSEY — NORTHERN INDIA

The Deccan Odyssey journey showcases iconic Indian landmarks like Udaipur, Fatehpur Sikri and Gwalior Fort. (Deccan Odyssey)

Marking its 20th year, the Deccan Odyssey, known for its striking blue, maroon and gold carriages inspired by Maharaja royalty, introduces a new northern India route. This 21-coach train features a traditionally adorned dining room serving authentic thali banquets and offers Ayurvedic spa treatments. Its seven-night journeys travel between Delhi and Mumbai, showcasing landmarks like Udaipur, Fatehpur Sikri and the Taj Mahal.

LA DOLCE VITA ORIENT EXPRESS — NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN ITALY

A room aboard the La Dolce Vita Orient Express. (Supplied)

This spring, two newly launched 12-coach luxury trains, created by Arsenale SpA in partnership with Orient Express and designed by Dimorestudio, will offer a sophisticated way to explore Italy. The eight itineraries include one- and two-night journeys, such as a round trip from Rome to Montalcino through Tuscan wine country and a Rome-to-Palermo route showcasing coastal views and Messina’s highlights. Onboard, plush cabins with smoked mirror walls channel the La Dolce Vita era, while chef Heinz Beck curates refined Italian cuisine.

VENICE SIMPLON-ORIENT-EXPRESS, A BELMOND TRAIN — EUROPE

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express' bar car 3674. (Belmond)

A symbol of golden-era travel, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond train, is known for its navy and gold coaches, Art Deco interiors, impeccable service and Agatha Christie associations. Last year, the storied train introduced a new journey from Paris to Portofino. This spring, it unveils another: a Paris-to-Tuscany route via Siena, ending with a stay at Castello di Casole, a Belmond hotel. Highlights include cuisine by Jean Imbert, a library, tea room, oculus-shaped skylights and L’Observatoire, a newly designed suite by French street artist JR.

BRITANNIC EXPLORER, A BELMOND TRAIN — UK

The dining car aboard the Brittanic Explorer, A Belmond Train (Brittanic Explorer)

Belmond’s newest luxury sleeper, launching this summer, will trace a picturesque path through England and Wales, from the rugged cliffs of Cornwall to the serene waters of the Lake District. Itineraries of three to six nights begin in London, unfolding into a slow-paced journey filled with dramatic landscapes and refined comforts. The train’s 18 cabins, styled by AlbionNord, capture an understated British elegance, while Michelin-starred Simon Rogan brings seasonal flair to the two dining cars. Along the way, guests can expect everything from wild swimming and Welsh hill hikes to curated visits at Hauser &Wirth.

THE VIETAGE BY ANANTARA — VIETNAM

The bar cabin aboard The Vietage train. (The Vietage Train)

From sun-drenched shores to jungle-clad peaks, south-central Vietnam’s dramatic landscapes are a feast for the senses. The best seat in the house? Aboard The Vietage, two elegant 12-seater train carriages by Anantara Hotels — now running daily in both directions between Da Nang and Quy Nhon, new for 2024, from Nha Trang to Quy Nhon. With interiors dressed in earthy tones and jet-black marble, guests can enjoy afternoon tea or a French-accented Vietnamese meal while taking in the cinematic views.

