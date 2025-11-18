How to make your last two pay cheques of the year last longer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s almost the festive season and the holidays and Christmas gifting sometimes leads to excessive spending. January and February can often feel like a burden due to the financial decisions made during the festive season.

According to Adrian Hope-Bailie, founder of Fynbos Money, this is the perfect moment to take small steps that can make a big difference in the months ahead.

“It’s tempting to think we’ll deal with budgeting after December, but that’s how the financial hangover starts,” said Hope-Bailie.

“With planning and a few smart moves, before the festive chaos begins, you’re less likely to be dealing with ‘Janu-worry’.”

Hope-Bailie recommends starting with a simple shift: “Treat your future self like a priority expense.”

That means automatically moving a portion of your next salary into a festive spending fund, setting aside money for January school fees, and even topping up a long-term savings product.

These are the money decisions Hope-Bailie recommends with the year’s last two salary payments:

Create a festive fund

Set aside a fixed amount from your next two salaries for December expenses such as gifts, travel, eating out and family gatherings. Separating this from your daily account helps prevent overspending and panic borrowing later.

Plan for January

January brings big expenses such as school fees, uniforms and debit orders. Start transferring a little every payday into a “January buffer”, so your new year starts calmly, not in catch-up mode.

Automate savings

Use your bank app to set up an automatic transfer into a short-term savings account or investment product. When you treat saving as a non-negotiable expense, you’re less tempted to spend what’s left over.

Make your money work for the future

As the end of the tax year approaches in February, Hope-Bailie said this window is also an ideal time to consider tax-efficient ways to save.

“Even something as simple as a tax-free savings account contribution before the February deadline can help you start 2026 stronger. The goal isn’t to overhaul your finances overnight. It’s to make small, sustainable choices that give you more control.”