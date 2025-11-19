GET THE LOOK | How to slay the ‘rich aunt’ aesthetic like Siya Bunny

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The festive season may be famed for food and holiday trips, but fashion can also take centre stage.

For those trekking home to the village or township where they grew up, popularly known as amagoduka, this can also be a great time to show off your resort and holiday pieces that have been waiting for the perfect city escape.

One of the standout aesthetics is the rich-aunty look credited to black celebrities and fictional characters with a taste for expensive garments. Style star Siyanda “Siya Bunny” Bani has a bold spin that embraces a youthful approach with a taste for high-end glam.

SOFT LIFE

1. Waterproof gold-plated stainless steel mini full loop hoop earrings, Lovisa R280 2. ZW Collection asymmetric satin top, Zara R 1,499. 3. Light blue reign wide leg denim, Poetry R1,099. 4. Haisley Embellished Sandal, Michael Kors R4,000. (Instagram/S)

Soft fabrics and glossy sheens are the best way to adapt Siya’s style. Rather than the expected A-line silhouette that echoes the countrycore or tradwife trend, look to a relaxed fit. Play with asymmetrical tops or layer dresses that can be swapped with traditional shirts or kaftans that can be accentuated by complementary metallic accessories or shoes.

Mom jeans or wide-leg denims will be your best friend if you’re looking for functional pieces that can be mixed and matched with different items, depending on whether you are off to a family brunch or catching up with the in-laws.

SAFARI READY

1. Daniel Hechter beige cloche Hat, Truworths R190. 2. Tortoise sunglasses, Luxity R4,000. 3. Women's black tulip hem dress THE FIX R 359. 4. Wedge heels, Zara R 999. (Instargam/Siya Bunny)

Safari trips are still a popular family getaway, and this look works for any occasion that takes you on the road. Pull out those wedge heels and trade them for your favourite flats in case you go behind the wheel.

To avoid the archaic A-line shape, opt for straw cloches rather than wide brims, which go better with relaxed two-piece outfits or loose-fit midi dresses.

FEMININE TOUCH

1. Inwear white bow detail corset top, Truworths, R280. 2. Mavin cutout floral metal handle clutch, Forever New R899. 3. Women's Grey Embellished Wide Leg Jeans, THE FIX R479. 4. TRACIE-J CLEAR heel, Steve Madden R1,199. (Instagram/Siya Bunny)

With billowing dresses, luxe ruffles and bows galore, Siya also takes on a distinct romantic approach to her style. Soft palettes are made sophisticated with sharp cuts and sculptural designs. If it glitters or sparkles, then it should definitely be in your closet. Translucent and encrusted pieces will bring a playfulness to your ensemble, but don’t overdo it.

Siya is not afraid of a bold risk, so don’t be scared to get items with eye-catching prints or mixtures of silver and gold.