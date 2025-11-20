Pride, power and ‘Drag Race South Africa’ with Latrice Royale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since her debut in season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Latrice Royale has been a pivotal figure of the show’s iconic cast. Appearing as a main cast member in three of the global phenomenon’s seasons and a fixture of their Werq the World tour, she brings her talents to South African shores this week with her show Terms and Conditions (May Vary).

You haven’t performed in South Africa for 13 years. What are you looking forward to on your return?

South Africa’s love is second to none. When I was there last, I was embraced and people were calling me mother. I just felt like I was home. This feels like a homecoming to me.

What can fans expect from Terms and Conditions May Vary?

It is a transformation show. These aren’t my words, these are the people’s words who have seen the show (laughs). You leave feeling inspired and motivated. We dish, we throw shade, there’s so much comedy and it’s just drag. It’s everything Latrice, so expect the unexpected.

What are you most keen to see from South Africa’s queer artists after such a long time?

I have been so excited to see the growth because 13 years is a long time. The drag queens and artists were on the rise then, and let’s be real, with limited access to the drag that we have here in the States and other countries. But now it’s a different story and things have gotten better, and I’m excited to see what these kids are getting up to.

The thing about our community that I love and also works to our demise is that we are so accepting and welcoming to all. We try to make everyone feel a part of us — Latrice Royale

With the official announcement of South Africa getting its own Drag Race spinoff, any advice for potential entrants on how to stick to their brand and how they will be portrayed on TV?

My biggest advice to anyone who is going on a Drag Race franchise is to make sure you go in authentic. Don’t go in pre-produced. Everyone understands the formula: there has to be a villain of the season, there has to be a sweetheart. Don’t go in with preconceived notions. Just let the people embrace you and see who you really are. If you show who you really are and they love you, that’s what’s really gonna stick. So whether you win or lose, if you’re loved, you are going to continue to work. And here I am, a three-time loser.

With a career spanning well over 30 years, what are some of the lessons that have formed who you are?

Drag is such a multifaceted career choice, if you will. You have to be so many things, you have to wear so many hats. So for me, coming up through the years I’ve learnt the business and the inner workings of longevity and sustaining and growing. Your people skills are the most important thing. To be a good person, to be easy to work with and not to have a diva mentality. Just be about your business. When you come from a good place and you have good intentions, people notice that and they gravitate towards that. And here we are, 33 years later.

Looking back at your Natural Woman lip sync, which is often people’s favourite mainstage performance, what happens in your mind before those high-pressure moments? Do you know that you are about to kill a lipsync as nervous as you might be?

Well, I knew that no matter what this was in my wheelhouse. This is what I do, it was Aretha [Franklin] so baby! Whoever is doing it with me, they can just hang that up because it was a wrap. I was going to get ahead ― that was mine. So I was very confident in knowing that I was going to deliver in what the song meant. I also got to embody what the song meant because I was dressed as a pregnant woman. It’s about putting yourself into it and telling a story. That’s what drag is about. It is a real art. Not everyone can stand there and bring tears to people’s eyes without moving. I sure know how to park and bark, and I can shake and bake too.

It’s been 16 years since that moment, and with your time performing in the All Star seasons we are seeing so much more black queer representation on TV. What have you enjoyed about seeing more of that representation over the years?

It’s just good to see that we are making it happen for ourselves. It is wonderful to see it come out in all kinds of forms. We have comedians, pop stars and everything. It’s just wonderful to see it.

How do we protect that culture, especially with the beauty techniques in drag that have gone mainstream and lingo like “clocking it” that has been misused? How does the queer community protect it and how do they still share it?

The thing about our community that I love and also works to our demise is that we are so accepting and welcoming to all. We try to make everyone feel a part of us. A lot of times, what happens is that they take from us and go use it for their gain and leave us over there. And we are left saying, ‘Well, you got that from us. That is ballroom culture. What are you doing?’

It grates my nerves but the one thing about us is that we will never run out of things that keep us who we are. I don’t think we have to protect it. They can go ahead and have that because we will have something else. We are inventive, we have had to be creative our entire existence.

We’ve just come out of Pride Month in South Africa, any advice for young queers who are celebrating the month?

Just know that my darlings, my sweeties, my young LGBTQIA+, know that pride is not a month; it’s a lifestyle — 365 days of the year, you need to be strong, bold, powerful and walk in your faith. Know who you are as a person, honey. Don’t ever let Pride Month be the only time you celebrate yourself.

,