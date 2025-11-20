SPOTLIGHT | Chaos and revenge run colder than snow in ‘Sisu’ sequel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

"Wicked: For Good" is the magical finale — sharing its subtitle, For Good, with the name of the Broadway musical’s penultimate song. At cinemas, 3D, 4DX and IMAX.

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight takes a closer look at a new visceral action sequel at cinemas, the conclusion of the crowd-pleasing second chapter of the Broadway adaptation of Wicked and magical coverage from the South African premiere of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

Chaos and revenge run colder than snow in this explosive, blood-curdling sequel to 2022’s Sisu, a historical action thriller. Sisu: Road to Revenge centres around one man’s relentless mission for justice against the gang that killed his family. The film stars Jorma Tommila and Stephen Lang, with Finnish director Jalmari Helander at the helm. At cinemas, this is a high-octane fight for survival for action fans.

Magic meets destiny in this Jon M Chu (Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians) musical fantasy, with Ariana Grande shining again as Glinda in the spectacular final chapter between her and the Wicked Witch of the West, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo. Wicked: For Good is the magical finale — sharing its subtitle, For Good, with the name of the Broadway musical’s penultimate song. At cinemas, 3D, 4DX and IMAX.

Local comedians Abuti Lolo and Carpo More are taking comedy seriously, mashing late-night satire to keep you up to date with the news, pranks and hanging out with local personalities. Podcast You Not Funny is a mix-up of hilarious and authentically unfiltered South African entertainment. The first episode is now available to enjoy on all streaming platforms.

Don’t miss Spotlight’s insert this week of the local Now You See Me: Now You Don’t premiere, showing off all the magic, glitz, glamour and local stars!

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win a Wicked: For Good merchandise hamper.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by November 27 2025.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.