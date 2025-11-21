The Brother Moves On summons the future by haunting the past

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As names go, The Brother Moves On (TMBO) sounds less like a band and more like an instruction from an ancestor. South Africa’s most mischievously undefinable performance collective has always occupied the liminal: not quite a band, not quite a theatre troupe, not quite a séance – but a tantalising combination of all three, served with masks, movement and a time signature that won’t sit still long enough to be explained.

Formed in Joburg around 2010 by brothers Simphiwe “Smiles” Tshabalala and Siyabonga “Mr Gold” Mthembu, TBMO arrived on the local music scene like a prophet in a gold lamé suit — part art installation, part social commentary. Their sound is a mongrel, a hybrid jazz collective that grew up under the railway line, fed on pap, electronic thrum, maskandi memory and spoken-word prophecy. It’s ancient and futuristic at the same time, coming together almost like it was fate to form a collective rather than a band because ‘band’ sounded too pedestrian.

Their shows are like ritual gatherings. Members perform in masks. Stories materialise like ghosts in the spaces between notes. They reference township histories, protest traditions, post-apartheid disillusionment and the absurd national comedy we read about every week. To watch TBMO live is to feel that the spectres beneath Joburg’s pavements have gotten hold of microphones and manifested under stage lighting.

It isn’t surprising they’ve been invited everywhere: Montreux Jazz Festival, WOMAD, Afropunk. Audiences love their genre-defying audacity. But perhaps no stage suits them better — spiritually, politically, ancestrally — than HughFest, which happens next weekend.

The Brother Moves On live (lisanne lentink)

The festival honouring Hugh Masekela, held at Nirox Sculpture Park, is a communion of performers rather than a concert. South Africans gather, some shoeless, some smiling, underneath the trees and hopefully blue skies. This year’s lineup is a multigenerational feast: Shekhinah, The Soul Brothers, Mi Casa, Madala Kunene, Sibusile Xaba… and TBMO, stepping into Bra Hugh’s slipstream like prodigal sons returning with new stories.

When I ask Mthembu how it feels to perform on a stage built in Hugh’s honour, he says: “The Brother Moves On wouldn’t exist if it hadn’t been for Hugh Masekela.” The reverence is palpable, “This music, like Bra Hugh’s music, is firstly made for home, so to play on his stage is an honour… a continuation of a tradition.”

Their connection to Masekela is tactile. Mthembu remembers recording with him on Bantu Hour when the elder musician advised: “Keep to one-time signature, boys.” TBMO had offered him their intricate single Bayakhala. Masekela laughed, and they recalibrated to Shiyanomayini. “He was proud of how we moved from the complex to the relational,” Mthembu recalls. “We represent all his values in the future present.”

It’s a lovely line: “the future present”. It describes the collective — not nostalgic, not futuristic, but occupying the electrified now with history humming beneath their feet.

It’s a great time to appreciate music. HughFest is a celebration of heritage, a word Mthembu finds “a contested space”, shaped by spatial engineering and political sleight of hand. “To even engage with the idea is a disruption,” he says. “Our job is raising black voices they thought were buried.” Their recent project with Matsuli Records, Tolika Mtoliki, resurrects those voices without sanitising them. “We don’t need to cover the work; the glow is there.”

But don’t mistake them for academic revisionists. They’re light-hearted too. Mthembu smiles as he describes South Africans listening to their complex rhythms “like it’s pop”. An American professor once said: “The South African ear is mature,” he says. “This tradition is centuries old, from Shekhinah to The Soul Brothers.”

At Nirox, the setting itself plays a role. TBMO’s trademark theatricality surrenders slightly to the landscape. “Our festival performances have moved closer to the musical,” Mthembu admits. “The site plays [with the] visual aesthetic. But site-specific works are coming in 2026 — deeper readings beyond the gimmicks festivals force on you.”

So, what does their love letter to South Africa sound like in 2025? He pauses: “We’re wrestling with maturity. With masculinity. With fatherhood. With loss. We lost Shonisani Lethole and Nkululeko Mthembu to Tembisa Hospital… the national is personal. South Africa is bearing witness to its wounds. Our love letter is a complex mirror needing fixing.”

The Brother Moves On perform on stage (lisanne lentink)

TBMO are elders-in-training now: “Moving from a young feisty act to black heritage band,” as Mthembu puts it.

Still, they remain fans. “We’re excited to share a stage with The Soul Brothers,” he says. “We’ve never seen them live.” And Madala Kunene “Bafo” with Sibusile Xaba, who Mthembu refers to as “our brother”.

And what do they hope the audience will walk away with at the end of the month?

He smiles, “We’ve got a little surprise from Bra Hugh’s years in Ghana up our sleeves. The old heads will co-sign it. The young ones will be on YouTube the next day.”

Then, the benediction: “You will know the spirit of Bra Hugh was present… because the boys are doing it.”

The Brother Moves On doesn’t just carry the torch of the South African musical revolution. They rewire it. They remix it. They resurrect it. They strike the match again.