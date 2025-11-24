Closing off Movember with Loyiso MacDonald talking about male infertility

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

During November men’s mental, physical and emotional health is in the spotlight.

Coming to a close this week, Movember, as it is popularly known, is having a moment on the new telenovela Inimba on Mzansi Magic with seasoned stage and film actor Loyiso MacDonald.

Loyiso plays Lazarus, a no-nonsense businessman loved for his charm, but beneath the surface his struggle with infertility is challenging the “traditional ideas of masculinity”.

For Loyiso, playing the role had him digging deep into his vulnerable side to deliver. Here is what he had to say about the role:

What personal or societal insights have you gained while preparing and playing the role?

Male infertility is an incredibly personal and complex issue that affects a person on several layers. Playing Lazarus, I had to remind myself this particular “flaw” or shortcoming is not by choice and not something he can simply work on to improve or fix. Does it make him less of a man? How difficult would it be for him, or anyone else, to make peace with not being able to father children? How does infertility affect his romantic relationships? These are some of the questions I had in my mind when taking on the story arc.

'In portraying Lazarus, I have been challenged to take a deeper, more honest look at myself and my mental health,' says Loyiso MacDonald. (Supplied. )

Male infertility is considered a “taboo”, especially as a topic discussed by men. Has Inimba moved the needle forward on the discussion?

I must applaud how our writers and directors handled the issue. The character Lazarus challenges that thinking in that he has achieved so much in his career, is able to be a loving, present partner to Zoleka and is able to give back to his community through his orphanage, which can be seen as another way of “fathering”.

Do you think Lazarus’s journey reflects the silent struggles many men face, and what message can viewers take from his experiences?

In portraying Lazarus, I have been challenged to take a deeper, more honest look at myself and my own mental health. How do I deal with stress and anxiety? How do I deal with my shortcomings? I would hope we all learn to seek help when we need it and remind ourselves a negative experience doesn’t define us and doesn’t determine our future.

How do you approach roles that challenge societal norms? Has playing Lazarus changed your perspective on masculinity or male vulnerability?

The beauty of storytelling is that when done with courage and honesty, it can tackle any issue under the sun. With Lazarus, it raises important questions. What is a man’s value? How do we, as men, embrace our vulnerabilities? Taking his example, men should define masculinity in their own terms, not by what is expected of you by family, partners or, even worse, strangers.

Outside of Inimba, what are causes or conversations around men’s health and wellness you feel passionate about and would like to see more awareness around?

Mental health awareness is important, and it’s good to see a number of organisations locally work tirelessly to encourage men to take their mental health seriously. I would encourage anyone not to be shy or afraid to speak up and seek help when you’re battling with something. Sweeping it under the carpet is not a solution.