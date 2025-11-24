Lifestyle

Fashion industry mourns Paul Costelloe, Princess Dianna’s personal designer

Fashion designer Paul Costelloe during the presentation of his creations at the Paul Costelloe catwalk show during London Fashion Week on September 13 2024. (Hollie Adams)

Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe, personal designer to the late Princess Diana who became a fixture at London Fashion Week for four decades, has died aged 80, his family said in a statement on Saturday quoted by local media.

Costelloe was appointed Diana’s personal designer in 1983 shortly after establishing his Paul Costelloe Collections label, and their collaboration continued until her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Costelloe, who led the development of all his collections from his studio in central London, was invited to show at the city’s premier catwalk event in its inaugural year in 1984, and was there in September to present his latest spring-summer creations.

A photo of former president Nelson Mandela and the late Princess Diana at Tuinhuis, Cape Town in March 1997, months before her death in a car crash. Prince Harry posted this photo to his Facebook page to wish the ailing Mandela a happy 95th birthday.
Former president Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana at Tuinhuis in Cape Town in March 1997, months before her death in a car crash. Diana's polka dot dresses were created by Costelloe. (Screen shot)

Costelloe died peacefully, surrounded by his wife and seven children in London after a short illness, the family said in the statement quoted by local media. A spokesperson for Costelloe could not immediately be reached for comment.

Costelloe was born in Dublin in 1945, where he trained before moving to Paris’s revered Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture and then to another fashion capital, Milan, where he was a designer for the luxury department store La Rinascente.

He spent some time in New York where he established his own label before settling in London, where his partnership with Princess Diana flourished. His collections include womenswear, menswear, bags, homeware and jewellery.

“Paul led a remarkable life as a leading figure in Irish, UK and international fashion and business for decades. He built a hugely successful business through incredible talent, discipline and an unwavering commitment to quality,” Ireland’s deputy prime minister Simon Harris said.

“His was and is a quite remarkable Irish success story.”

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | What do you think about Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube’s move to open a criminal case against her sister?

2

MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA’s G20 success leaves Trump on the sidelines

3

Former Ingonyama chair Jerome Ngwenya feels the heat as subpoena looms

4

Zuma family split: Daughter opens case against sister in explosive Ukraine mercenary scandal

5

G20 UPDATES | The first G20 on the African continent captured in photos by our photographers

Related Articles