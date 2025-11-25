Black Friday’s already started at Amazon: get up to 60% off plus same-day delivery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amazon is delivering speed, value and convenience to South African customers as part of its Black Friday sale extravaganza.

Amazon SA has kicked off its Black Friday sale. No one-day sale, this is a savings extravaganza offering incredible deals and discounts on thousands of products until Cyber Monday on December 1.

Customers can save up to 60% on toys, wireless devices, sports gear, and office equipment with deep discounts on other must-have items across more than 20 categories.

Shoppers will find unbeatable value and great prices on select products from popular brands like Samsung, Phillips, L’Oreal, Bang & Olufsen, Nestlé, and Lego.

“This Black Friday, Amazon is focused on what matters most to customers: saving money and getting their orders fast and reliably,” says Robert Koen, MD: Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We’re offering our biggest deals of the year, with up to 60% off thousands of items — and an extra 20% off first orders for new customers.”

Beyond amazing savings, Amazon is offering free standard delivery to anywhere in the country.

“In Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, customers can also get same-day delivery for just R2 throughout the festive period — with no minimum spend. Whether it’s toothpaste or tech, we’re making ultra-fast delivery more accessible than ever,” says Koen.

Big savings with Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

The deals below — and many more — are available while stocks until December 1 at Amazon.co.za or on the Amazon app.

Everyday essentials:

Get an extra 30% off on groceries, beauty, pet and household cleaning products at checkout

Consumer electronics:

Save up to 60% on wireless devices, including cellphones, smart watches, earbuds, headphones, and more

Save up to 45% on cameras

Save up to 35% on home entertainment equipment

Save up to 45% on laptops/desktop PCs and premium headphones

Toys and games:

Save up to 60% on children’s toys

Save up to 45% on must-have video games

Save up to 40% off selected Lego

Home and outdoor:

Save up to 50% on home décor and appliances

Save up to 45% on small kitchen appliances

Save up to 50% on outdoor products

Save up to 50% on tools

Beauty, supplements and personal care:

Save up to 45% off must-have beauty items

Save up to 45% on personal care appliances

Save up to 40% on health supplements

Baby:

Save up to 45% on baby products

Save up to 40% on nappies

Fast, convenient and affordable delivery

According to research commissioned by Amazon and conducted by HarrisX, almost three quarters (74%) of shoppers in SA agree that fast and reliable delivery helps them to feel more relaxed during the festive rush.

Throughout the festive period, Amazon customers across SA can enjoy free standard delivery on thousands of sought-after items, while shoppers in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban can get same-day delivery for just R2.

With Amazon’s new Multiple-Delivery Windows available in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town, shoppers can select their preferred delivery time within three convenient delivery slots.

Scan this QR code to download the Amazon App. (Amazon)

Deliveries can be scheduled up to one day in advance in the morning (8am to 1pm), afternoon (1pm to 6pm), and evening (5pm to 8pm), giving them more control over when they receive their packages.

And for even greater convenience, customers who prefer to collect their packages can use any of Amazon’s more than 4,300 conveniently located secure pickup points across the country.

To ensure a trusted shopping experience, Amazon offers 30-day hassle-free returns and 24/7 South African-based customer support via phone, email, and live chat.

Download the Amazon app or visit Amazon.co.za to shop great deals.

This article was sponsored by Amazon.