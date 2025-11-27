What’s On November 30-December 7

WHAT: Alice in the Cape Flats
WHERE: The Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town
WHEN: December 3-6
Alice in the Cape Flats is a story of discovery and acceptance. Expect a world of bold adventure, infectious laughter, unapologetic gayle and musical performances that will transport you deep into the magical, complex and utterly fabulous world of the Cape Flats. Tickets are available from R170 via Webtickets.
WHAT: Sinbad the Sailor
WHERE: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Mazisi Kunene Rd, Durban
WHEN: December 4-January 11
KickstArt’s 2025 Durban festive panto is Sinbad the Sailor, a riotous romp over the Seven Seas in the company of the famous sailor Sinbad and his madcap crew and family. With gloriously colourful sets and costumes that evoke the exotic mystery and magic of the Arabian Nights, and exciting music and dance inspired by Bollywood, this is a unique, unforgettable pantomime experience for the entire family. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.
WHAT: A Fairytale Christmas Carol — The Musical
WHERE: The Playhouse Company, 231 Anton Lembede St, Durban
WHEN: December 5-21
All your favourite fairytale characters take on new roles to retell this adaptation of A Christmas Carol. You’ll never know who will show up next when the Big Bad Wolf as Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Midas (Marley), who could turn anything to gold. Midas warns Big Bad that he’ll be visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future (played by a Fairy Godmother, Old King Cole and the Queen of Hearts, respectively). Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.
WHAT: Ponte Challenge
WHERE: Ponte Tower, 1 Lily Ave, Berea, Joburg
WHEN: December 7
Are you ready for an adrenaline-packed urban adventure like no other? Dlala Nje presents the Ponte Challenge, an exhilarating experience that takes you on a journey from the heart of the iconic Ponte Tower and up 948 stairs to an unbeatable view of the Joburg skyline. Get your heart racing; start in the core of this remarkable building and walk, crawl or run your way to the top before enjoying a delicious Afro-cosmopolitan breakfast. Tickets are available from R125 via Dlala Nje’s website.
