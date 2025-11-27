What’s On November 30-December 7

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WHAT: Alice in the Cape Flats

WHERE: The Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town

WHEN: December 3-6

Alice in the Cape Flats is a story of discovery and acceptance. Expect a world of bold adventure, infectious laughter, unapologetic gayle and musical performances that will transport you deep into the magical, complex and utterly fabulous world of the Cape Flats. Tickets are available from R170 via Webtickets.

is returning to the Baxter! (Webtickets)

WHAT: Sinbad the Sailor

WHERE: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Mazisi Kunene Rd, Durban

WHEN: December 4-January 11

KickstArt’s 2025 Durban festive panto is Sinbad the Sailor, a riotous romp over the Seven Seas in the company of the famous sailor Sinbad and his madcap crew and family. With gloriously colourful sets and costumes that evoke the exotic mystery and magic of the Arabian Nights, and exciting music and dance inspired by Bollywood, this is a unique, unforgettable pantomime experience for the entire family. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.

is full of holiday spirit! (The Playhouse Company)

WHAT: A Fairytale Christmas Carol — The Musical

WHERE: The Playhouse Company, 231 Anton Lembede St, Durban

WHEN: December 5-21

All your favourite fairytale characters take on new roles to retell this adaptation of A Christmas Carol. You’ll never know who will show up next when the Big Bad Wolf as Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Midas (Marley), who could turn anything to gold. Midas warns Big Bad that he’ll be visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future (played by a Fairy Godmother, Old King Cole and the Queen of Hearts, respectively). Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.

from the core of Ponte to its apex! (Gallo Image / Nelius Rademan)

WHAT: Ponte Challenge

WHERE: Ponte Tower, 1 Lily Ave, Berea, Joburg

WHEN: December 7

Are you ready for an adrenaline-packed urban adventure like no other? Dlala Nje presents the Ponte Challenge, an exhilarating experience that takes you on a journey from the heart of the iconic Ponte Tower and up 948 stairs to an unbeatable view of the Joburg skyline. Get your heart racing; start in the core of this remarkable building and walk, crawl or run your way to the top before enjoying a delicious Afro-cosmopolitan breakfast. Tickets are available from R125 via Dlala Nje’s website.