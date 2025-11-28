Lifestyle

Runway to retail: the big short

From romantic detailing and sophisticated colour pairings to streamlined silhouettes and collegiate sensibilities, we make short work of recharging your summer wardrobe.

Sahil Harilal

Fashion Editor

1. Shirt, R899, Zara 2. Parka, R2,899, Zara 3. Cole Haan Grandpro Ashland sneakers, R4,490, Europa Art 4. Linen shorts, R349, Woolworths (Estrop/Getty Images and supplied)

Look 1 — Fendi:

Look 2 — Fendi:

1. Jacket, R2,299, Zara 2. Shirt, R899, Zara 3. Totalsports Agility 2-In-2 knit pine shorts, R379, Bash 4. CK INJ espadrilles, R1,999, Superbalist (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images and supplied)

Look 3 — Amiri:

1. Suit jacket, R2,599, Mango 2. Polo shirt, R1,099, Zara 3. H&M shorts, R179, Bash 4. Espadrilles, R2,599, Zara (Victor Virgile/Getty Images and supplied)

Look 4 — Zegna:

1. Overshirt, R1,699, Zara 2. Cotton shirt, R529, Woolworths 3. Linen shorts, R449, Woolworths 4. Gino Paoli brogues, R799, Superbalist (Victor Boyko/Getty Images and supplied)

Look 5 — Louis Vuitton:

1. Shirt, R899, Zara 2. Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe cardigan, R1,699, Zara 3. Totalsports Volley shorts, R249, Bash 4. Relay Jeans combat boots, R999, Bash (Lyvans Boolaky/Getty)

Stockists:

Bash bash.com

Europa Art europaart.co.za

Mango shop.mango.com/za/en

Superbalist superbalist.com

Woolworths woolworths.co.za

Zara zara.com/za/en

