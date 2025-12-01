5 tips to help you get a summer body on a deadline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The pressure is on to get the perfect summer body.

From heavy helpings of festive dishes to lazing around all day, the swimsuits abandoned in the winter are calling and can leave many frantically seeking quick fixes to get fit fast.

While your mind might be ready for the intense toll it will take to get weight loss, toning or muscle gain going, immediately launching into an intense workout regimen can cause physical harm.

While it would be advisable to seek personal medical advice, Selvan Naicker from ActivEze gives five tips to help you work out smart and stay strong, even if you’re starting late in the year:

LIGHT AS A FEATHER

It’s tempting to dive straight into long runs, heavy weights or back-to-back boot camps, but untrained muscles and joints need time to adapt. Begin with moderate intensity and build up. Think circuit sessions with bodyweight moves, resistance bands and light cardio before moving on to heavier loads or longer distances.

HEAT IT UP

After months of inactivity, your muscles are less elastic and more prone to strain. Skipping warm-ups is an absolute no. Spend 10 minutes on dynamic stretches and light movement such as walking lunges, arm circles and gentle jogging to prepare your body for training.

FEED ME

Muscles and joints that haven’t been working much will be craving the nutrients they need to recover and repair.

POUR IT UP

After winter, it’s easy to forget that your body still needs hydration to work properly. Dehydration can increase cramping and slow recovery. Aim for regular sips of water throughout the day, not just during workouts.

ALL ABOUT DOMS

Delayed onset muscle soreness (Doms) is normal when you start training again, but sharp pain, swelling or weakness is a sign to stop. Pushing through an injury now could derail your entire summer plan. Schedule at least one rest or active recovery day each week, with stretching, yoga or swimming.