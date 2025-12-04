Lifestyle

FESTIVE RECIPES | Sink your teeth into this easy-to-make brownie

Sweet tooth for December? Try this five-step recipe from Rudo Marasiro

Hilary Biller

Columnist

Get your Christmas baking on with Rudo Marasiro. (South African Poultry Association (SAPA))

RUDO’S EASY CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

Makes about 24 squares

Ingredients

200g dark chocolate

200g butter

3 large eggs

300ml caster sugar

250ml (1 cup) cake wheat flour

Method

  1. Melt chocolate and butter in the microwave on low heat for two minutes, stirring after a minute. Then mix till smooth.
  2. Beat the eggs and caster sugar.
  3. Add the melted chocolate and butter mixture and mix well. Add the flour and mix until smooth.
  4. Pour batter into a greased and lined 20cm x 30cm cake pan.
  5. Bake at 180°C for 30 to 40 minutes until it’s just cooked through and still a little squidgy.

