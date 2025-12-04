SPOTLIGHT | A washed-up Hollywood actor rediscovers his joy of performing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s Spotlight episode unwraps big-screen holiday magic and takes a closer look at terrorising animatronics for jump scares, and a brand-new short, spicy and proudly South African streaming offering.

The magic of Christmas is arriving early with this movie, which follows a washed-up Hollywood actor desperate for a comeback. In Tinsel Town, he rediscovers his joy of performing and finds the courage to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Rebel Wilson, Danny Dyer and more. It’s at cinemas and is filled with funny festive feels.

The animatronics are out of the pizzeria in the second instalment of this popular fright fest, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. A year after Freddy Fazbear’s nightmare, the town has turned the trauma into folklore, unleashing a new horror that refuses to stay forgotten. Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio and Elizabeth Lail reprise their roles with new cast members Skeet Ulrich and Mckenna Grace. At cinemas now.

If you’re looking for something short, spicy and proudly South African, say hello to Viva Nation TV shorts, made available for Telkom customers. From celebs to cars, culture to cuisine, design and travel, these quick-hit episodes deliver bite-sized entertainment you can watch anywhere, anytime. Featuring popular shows like On the Couch with Taz, African Modern, Kasi Car Culture, Cooking with Chef Raphael, Reycation and more, now in a quick on-the-go five-minute format. Subscribe with your Telkom airtime at www.vivanationshortz.co.za

