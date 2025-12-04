What’s On | Going Out 7-13 December

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WHAT: CATS: THE MUSICAL

WHERE: The Artscape, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: December 10-January 11

Featuring a fantastical set, inspired choreography, and mischievous costumes, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats is a brilliant song-and-dance spectacular not to be missed. Adapted from T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, this musical comes together in a sparkling fusion of music, dance and verse. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.

The timeless classic 'Annie' is coming to the Guild Theatre in East London. (Facebook: Annie The Musical - Guild Theatre)

ANNIE: THE MUSICAL

WHERE: Guild Theatre, Union Ave & Dawson Rd, Selborne, East London

WHEN: December 11-21

East London audiences are in for a festive treat with the much-loved family classic Annie: The Musical. This heart-warming production celebrates resilience, laughter, and the warmth of community theatre, reminding us that even in the darkest times, hope and kindness can light the way. Tickets are available from R140 via Webtickets.

The exuberance of the cast and unique interpretation make 'Joseph' spectacular. (Supplied\Claude Barnado)

jOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT RETURN

WHERE: Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino, Johannesburg

WHEN: December 5-February 1

The electrifying new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the beloved musical masterpiece by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, is back by popular demand. Bursting with vibrant energy and unforgettable music and song, this production is set to captivate audiences of all ages like never before. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.

Learn about mushrooms and fungi at Kloofendal's nature walk (iSTOCK)

FUNGI WALK

WHERE: Kloofendal Nature Reserve, Galena Rd, Roodepoort

WHEN: December 13

Journey into the enchanting world of fungi on a guided walk through the lush landscapes of Kloofendal Nature Reserve. This captivating adventure offers a unique opportunity to explore the often overlooked yet fascinating realm of mushrooms and fungi. Tickets are available from R80 via Quicket.