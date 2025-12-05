Enjoy free screen protectors and other perks this Huawei Service Giving Season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Get a free screen protector for your Huawei smartphone or wearable at select Huawei Services Centres until January 15 2026.

While great technology starts with innovation, Huawei believes lasting relationships are built through consistent, reliable service.

That’s why it’s kicked off the 2025 edition of Huawei Service Giving Season — a campaign designed to bring customers a little extra care, appreciation, and peace of mind as we head into the new year.

It offers a selection of value-added benefits to support device longevity and reduce repair stress, while bringing an element of festive generosity to every interaction.

These benefits are available exclusively at participating Huawei service centres across SA until January 15 2026. Customers can also participate via Huawei’s mail-in repair service, which includes free two-way shipping during the campaign period.

Service initiatives like this matter because customers rely on their devices for work, connection, travel and everyday organisation, especially during the busiest time of the year.

By investing in meaningful after-sales support, Huawei ensures that the technology people depend on continues to perform when it’s needed most.

A season of benefits designed for you

This year’s Huawei Service Giving Season campaign introduces four key service benefits centred around real customer needs:

1. Labour-free repairs

All customers can enjoy free labour on repairs for any Huawei device. Whether it’s a smartphone, wearable, tablet, or laptop, Huawei is making it easier to get your device back in optimal condition.

2. Free screen protector

To help protect the tech you use every day, customers with Huawei handsets and wearables can receive a free screen protector for these devices when visiting select Huawei service centres.

3. Festive gifts at select locations

To celebrate the season, the Cornubia and Menlyn Huawei service centres will offer free surprise gifts to customers completing repairs during the campaign period.

4. Battery replacement support

During Huawei Service Giving Season, the brand will continue offering its value-driven battery replacement programme, giving customers an affordable way to extend the lifespan of their devices.

Together, these benefits provide practical value while elevating what a visit to a Huawei service centre can be, turning it into a genuinely reassuring and worthwhile experience.

Service that goes both ways

Huawei’s service philosophy, “We Care, Your Care”, is built on long-term trust. The brand’s Service Giving Season is an opportunity to deepen that commitment by making device care easier, more accessible, and more personal during a time of year when people rely heavily on their technology.

Whether it’s a repair, a battery refresh, or the simple reassurance of added protection, every interaction is handled with care, and every service is delivered with the intention of helping customers head into the new year with confidence.

Customers can visit the official Huawei SA website or open the My Huawei app for full service coverage details.

This article was sponsored by Huawei.

Ts & Cs apply.