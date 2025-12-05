Setting the sun with Darque and Tenoceans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Slowly taking over performance spaces and the music scene, Tenoceans and Darque are becoming fast favourites as music industry shakers. We catch up with the pair ahead of their big performance at Corona Sunsets.

TENOCEANS

Corona Sunsets deliberately stages music against the background of nature. What does it unlock in your sound when the backdrop is sky, water and crowd?

Being out in nature kind of resets me. When I’m playing with the ocean in front of me and the sun melting into the horizon, I feel like I can become one with the elements. I play with more space between sounds, allowing everything to breathe. I let the environment guide my energy and my choices, selecting music that reflects the moment, the light and the emotion in the air. It becomes less about performance and more about connection.

You perform in both reflective sunset spaces and high-intensity late-night rooms. How do those extremes change the emotional story you tell through your set?

Sunset sets feel like a ceremony to me. I naturally slow down and become more intentional with my transitions. I’ll sit in a groove a bit longer, letting it unfold and setting the emotional tone for the rest of the night.

My late night sets are more upbeat — I’d call them Afro-electric. They’re bass-heavy, high-energy and faster in tempo. That’s where the music becomes less about reflection and more about release, movement and full-body embodiment.

The industry rewards speed, visibility and constant output. What part of that mindset have you consciously stepped away from to protect your creativity and mental health?

I made a conscious decision to stop living in reaction to the industry’s pressure. Instead of constantly trying to stay seen or relevant, I’ve turned inward. Rest, solitude and real-life experiences have become part of my creative ritual. That shift has deepened my connection to music and to myself.

Your work keeps deepening. What influences, philosophies or life shifts are reshaping your production in ways audiences may not yet fully detect?

Right now, I’m in a season of absorbing rather than producing. I’m studying sound, energy and rhythm through my sets and daily life experiences. I see this as a listening and gathering phase — building a clear identity before stepping fully into the studio. When I do, I want the music to come from alignment, not urgency.

As the festive cycle accelerates, are you chasing momentum, expanding your reach, or deliberately slowing the pace to build something longer-term?

I’m moving with intentional rhythm, not pressure. I’m not trying to sprint through the festive season. I’m more focused on alignment than hype. Yes, I’m expanding my reach, but in a rooted way. I want every gig, every release, every collaboration to make sense in the long run. Think slow burn, not flash fire. I’m building a legacy, not just a moment.

DARQUE

Blaque is set to take the stage. (Instagram/darquecity)

How does sunset performance energy differ from nightclub energy?

The attendees at Corona Sunset are there for the musical experience more than anything. So this allows you to fully deliver and focus more on taking the crowd on a journey.

What small off-stage habit keeps you balanced?

I always take a few minutes to step away from everything and just listen to music that inspires me. It recentres me and resets my energy before stepping back into the chaos of touring.

What defines your creative mindset going into 2026?

It’s all about evolution and intention. I’m stepping into a space where everything I create must feel true to who I am.

What’s bubbling behind the scenes for you this festive season?

Just touring and making music. Spending time with family too.