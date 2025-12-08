Food and lunchbox loaves with Matthew Harvey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s episode of The Taste Master Junior saw the top six contestants travel to the coastal town of Stilbaai, where they stepped into Fritz’s bakery for an intensive sourdough masterclass. After learning the foundations of artisan breadmaking, the young chefs were tasked with baking their own sandwich loaves before filling them with wholesome, lunchbox-worthy creations.

For 16-year-old Matthew Harvey from Steinkopf in the Northern Cape, the challenge brought creativity and pressure. Matthew impressed the judges with his flavour-packed Asbrood filled with steak strips, pickled cucumber and white cheddar cheese, a combination praised for its bold, comforting taste. However, his loaf was slightly too burnt, ultimately costing him a spot in the competition.

Matthew, who discovered his passion for cooking during the Covid-19 lockdown through Fatima Sydow’s YouTube recipes, leaves the competition proud, motivated and more confident than ever. As he departs the competition, Matthew reflects on his journey, his elimination and his favourite moments from his time on The Taste Master Junior.

You made it all the way to the top six. Looking back, what are you most proud of from your journey on the show?

I am most proud of how far I have progressed this season, especially because I never imagined I would make it this far. When I started this journey, I just hoped to learn a few new skills and see how far I could push myself. Reaching the top six showed me I’m capable of much more than I thought, and my passion can take me places if I’m willing to work for it.

This week’s challenge in Stilbaai was a tough one. How did you feel going into the bread-baking masterclass and then having to create your own wholesome lunchbox loaf?

I felt enthusiastic and prepared for the challenge because it sounded enjoyable and I had never made bread before. I was excited to try something completely new, especially in such a beautiful place as Stilbaai. Though it was a little intimidating to bake bread from scratch on camera, I went in wanting to learn as much as possible and give it everything I had.

Steak strips, pickled cucumber and white cheddar in an Asbrood; the judges were raving about the flavour combo. Where did that idea come from?

When I heard about the challenge, my thoughts immediately went to home and how people in my town make bread, which inspired my idea. I wanted to create something that felt authentic to where I come from.

Your bread was a little too burnt for the judges. When your name was called for elimination, what was going through your mind?

Though I was eliminated, I felt deep gratitude for how far I had come, everything I had learnt, and how God carried me through every challenge.

You joined the competition at 16, and you’ve come so far. What skills or lessons are you taking with you from this experience?

This competition is teaching me that nothing in life is guaranteed and things are not always what they appear to be. I’ve learnt patience, resilience and how to handle pressure in a busy kitchen.

What was your favourite moment and dish you created from the season?

My favourite moment in the kitchen was the cake challenge. I made a lemon and pear sponge cake with a Swiss and cream cheese buttercream frosting with Rorisang. I got some great responses from Fritz and Zola.

What advice would you give to other young cooks watching you and thinking, “Maybe I can also do this one day”?

To take every opportunity you are given. After all, what do you have to lose? Believe in your talent, even if you’re still learning. Everyone starts somewhere. If you work hard and stay true to your love for cooking, you’ll be surprised by how far you can go.

Watch new episodes of The Taste Master Junior Season 2, brought to you by Clover, every Tuesday at 7.30pm on SABC2, with repeats every Wednesday at 1pm and Sunday at 4pm.