Miss Universe organisation to fly injured Miss Jamaica home with medical escort after on-stage accident

Miss Jamaica Universe Dr Gabrielle Henry fell while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19 2025.

The Miss Universe Organisation and the family of Miss Jamaica Universe Dr Gabrielle Henry have issued an update on the beauty queen’s condition after her fall during the pageant’s preliminary competition in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 19 2025.

According to the joint statement, Henry fell through an opening on the stage while performing her walk, suffering an intracranial haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries.

“She was immediately admitted to intensive care in Bangkok, where she remained in critical condition under constant neurological monitoring, and continues to require 24-hour specialist supervision,” the statement said.

The family confirmed she will be flown back to Jamaica in the coming days accompanied by a full medical escort team and will be transported to hospital on arrival for continued treatment and recovery.

The Miss Universe Organisation has taken full responsibility for Henry’s care since the incident.

“From the time the incident took place, the Miss Universe Organisation has stood beside Gabrielle and her family as if she were their own, assuming full and immediate responsibility without hesitation,” the statement read.

It said the organisation has covered all hospital, medical and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand along with accommodation and living costs for Henry’s mother and sister, who have been by her side since her fall.

The organisation said it is also funding the medically escorted repatriation flight and has committed to covering all future medical expenses connected to the incident.

The Henry family expressed their gratitude, saying: “The Henry family is deeply grateful to the Miss Universe Organisation for their unwavering compassion, presence and love shown. Their response so far has gone beyond professional responsibility and reflected devotion and protection of the family.”

They also dismissed speculation circulating online that Henry was at fault for the accident.

“Certain media reports suggesting Dr Henry contributed in any way to the incident are entirely inaccurate. The Miss Universe Organisation has never attributed blame to Dr Henry and confirms those suggestions are unfounded and do not reflect the facts,” the statement said.

“Dr Henry and her family extend their heartfelt thanks to the people of Jamaica, the Miss Universe community and supporters worldwide for the overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers and encouragement.”

The 2025 Miss Universe event was mired in drama before the final crowning. A heated exchange between Fatima Bosch, who later won the Miss Universe 2025 title, and Miss Universe Thailand president Nawat Itsaragrisil went viral after he publicly called Bosch a “dumbhead”.

After the pageant, judge Omar Harfouch resigned, claiming the competition involved a “secret vote” and denouncing Bosch as a “fake winner”, allegations that fuelled intense online debate and renewed scrutiny of the competition’s integrity.

The Miss Universe Organisation rejected the claims, telling the BBC on November 19 “no external group was allowed to evaluate the delegates or select the finalists”.

TimesLIVE