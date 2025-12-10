‘Selimathunzi’ producer Baby Joe teases sweet surprise as The Pastry Playhouse brings first-of-its-kind festival to Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Popular media talent 'Baby' Joe Corriea has stepped into an exciting new role as spokesperson for The Pastry Playhouse.

Johannesburg is about to indulge in its sweetest experience yet, and Selimathunzi producer Joe Corriea is at the centre of it.

The popular media talent, known off-screen as Baby Joe, has stepped into an exciting new role as spokesperson for The Pastry Playhouse, South Africa’s first dedicated pastry festival happening on December 13 at The Empire Building, Parktown.

Backed by the Sunday Times, this one-day festival is set to turn Johannesburg into a dessert lover’s paradise from 9am to 6pm, bringing together South Africa’s best pastry creatives for a mouthwatering celebration of flavour, artistry and community.

Baby Joe, widely recognised in entertainment circles for his work on Selimathunzi, said the festival marks the beginning of something far bigger than just a day of sweet treats.

“Our pastry dream is only just beginning, and we’re thrilled to bring the next chapter of this festival to more provinces in South Africa,” he said.

His involvement has added an unexpected showbiz sparkle to the culinary event, helping bridge the gap between lifestyle, entertainment and food culture in Mzansi.

World-class lineup of pastry stars

The Pastry Playhouse will feature top-tier culinary talent who will not only showcase their skills but also mentor up-and-coming chefs. Among the festival’s headliners are:

Doug Momberg — member of the SA Chefs Gauteng committee;

Kyle Van Ross — assistant manager at the Johannesburg Culinary & Pastry School and bronze medalist at the World Chefs Global Chefs Challenge; and

chef Maseehah Karodia representing Capsicum.

Festival-goers can look forward to an intimate experience, with only 400–500 tickets available. The festival promises something delicious for every age and interest, including:

bake-offs and dessert challenges;

hands-on pastry workshops;

tasting stalls;

pop-up pastry markets; and

family-friendly activities.

From seasoned bakers to curious foodies, everyone will find something delightful to nibble on or learn.

The Pastry Playhouse comes to life through the support of powerhouse partners including Capsicum, SA Chef, Johannesburg Culinary & Pastry School, Stella Artois, Inverroche, Sunday Times, Coca-Cola and Mambo. Together they aim to uplift local culinary talent while creating a memorable, flavour-filled gathering for Johannesburg residents.