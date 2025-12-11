Your family festive gig guide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FOR THE KIDS (December 11-24)

Santa’s Village returns to Cresta Mall this year, perfect for dropping off the kids between long shopping days. The pop-up features toy-making with “Santa’s helpers” and Mrs Claus cookie and ornament-decorating activities.

BOREDOME BUSTERS (December 13 and 16)

They’ve seen it all and don’t know what to do this festive season. Get them a front row seat to the biggest mermaid show in town. Two special mermaid dive shows are hosted to delight families with enchanting underwater performances.

Scenes from the mermaid show. (Supplied by Cresta Shopping Centre)

FOR THE TEENS (December 19-21)

Whether it is for first dates, vibing with friends or a night out with the family, please family members on a night to remember with a show at Cirk Performances. Set to entertain audiences for three days with high-energy Cirk experiences, including interactive circus-style workshops designed for young audiences.

FOR THE BIG SPENDERS (throughout December)

Whether it’s a festive spoil for mom or dads looking for new summer kicks, Steve Madden has several drops this season with collections from Bonang Matheba’s collaboration and a bold cow print takeover.

ELEVENTH HOUR ELVES (December 17-24)

Don’t fret, we’ve all been there before. You bought your presents late and ou need them wrapped. To make the holidays easier, Westgate Shopping Centre is offering complimentary gift wrapping from December 17 to 24, giving families one less thing to worry about during the busy year-end rush.

For bookings and more info, visit the Cresta and Westgate Shopping Centre websites.