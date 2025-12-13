YOUR WEEKLY STARS | December 14-20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 – Dec 21)

There’s a powerful Sagittarian New Moon on Saturday. Talk to the guys who can help you kick-start an exciting new project. And yes, it will probably take some convincing – but that’s what you’re good at. Present your plan as an improvement rather than a metamorphosis. And then offer a small sacrifice yourself – just to show faith. Leave the family out this time, though. This is something you want to do for yourself.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Take a tiny break. Why not? It’s always good to get in before the rush – and anyway, there’s not much happening at home now. Work is trundling along, money is fine and relationships are much the same. When you come back, you’ll be in a better state to handle everyone’s dramas. Or, to discover that they managed perfectly well without you. And that you’ve suddenly got that much more time to spend on your own life. Imagine that!

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Saturday’s New Moon brings new beginnings. Look for clues in everyday moments. Business and financial recovery may be taking longer than you’d hoped – but it is happening. If you don’t trust yourself to read the signs, find someone who can. Carry a notebook and jot down every oddness in your life – until you get the message. Oh, and have some fun. The work is about to get tougher. And the hours longer. Make sure you’re doing what you love.

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20)

The real joke is that you think you’re in charge of your destiny. You’re not – but you are still in charge of your choices. And for some reason, you’re convinced winning also means losing. You’d love a great relationship – but are terrified of losing your independence. You’d love success, but are afraid of the pressure of maintaining it. Well, this is all garbage. The fact is, you think too much. You’re talented and fabulous. Just get out there and start. The universe applauds action. And you’re never alone. Not for a minute.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Your creative energies are on the move – encouraging you to start new projects with your customary flair. Nevertheless, relationships are where your real focus lies. If love is going well, it will improve. If not, things will worsen. And if you’re not involved, you soon will be. Just remember, arguments are a form of communication too. Try to make them constructive. And try not to blame anyone – not even yourself. Use Saturday’s New Moon to add to your charm.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 – May 20)

Saturday’s feisty New Moon brings some of the old games back for a visit. But since it also has the ability to unearth secrets, you’ll need to make sure you’re behaving. The investment and money markets are on a roll, and luck is in your corner. That gorgeous charm can gain you entrance to a whole assortment of hidden doors. Remember to follow up on all new contacts. But most of all, have fun. It’s only when you’re enjoying yourself that you attract real money. Smile.

GEMINI

(May 21 – Jun 20)

Saturday’s creative New Moon offers samples of universal delights. Suddenly, you’re the architect of your own magic – and you’re building in grand and opulent style. Good for you. Don’t be afraid to splash out on the odd indulgence. But remember to save some for later. Your life is about to close one door and open a host of new ones. Work out what you really want. It’s all waiting for you. The only question is, how much can you handle?

CANCER

(Jun 21 – Jul 22)

An adventurous New Moon on Saturday is determined to kidnap your heart – and force you to fall in love. In fact, even before then, love beckons in a way that not even you can control. Strange thing is, you’re secretly dying to escape your current life and blend into a new one. But that’s not really the point. Yes, this week is about love. But it’s also about making the adult choices. And every action has consequences – as you know. Take your time with this. No rush at all.

LEO

(Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Those fantastic new projects are coming along swimmingly. Get this one going before Saturday’s New Moon has its say, and you’re virtually guaranteed success. The problems only arise when you start looking for permanence in each adventure. Your skill is in creating newness – not in hanging on to ancient history. Besides, insecurity is boring. You’ll be fine if you go with the flow. The surprises are a necessary part of the deal.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 – Sep 22)

There’s a deliciously creative New Moon on offer. So create something - a new business, a baby, a bunch of money – whatever you need. Of course, this madness will inevitably affect your health somewhat, so treat your body with extra care. And expect a few emotional outbursts at the weekend. Meanwhile, take care of the little things – like wearing softer colours and drinking gallons of water. Revive a flagging love affair. Learn how to lap dance. It’s all on the cards.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Your talents are in top form. Get your ideas on paper – quickly – before you forget. This is a time for making contacts and being heard. And if you keep it up, the chances of meeting someone glamorous, influential and even helpful are growing with each passing day. Enhance all your assets. Your mental faculties are at their peak. And fabulous opportunities are standing by. Saturday’s fabulous New Moon opens all the doors.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 – Nov 21)

There’s a magical New Moon coming - Saturday. And it’s bringing with it all your lost voomah and courage. You’re perched on the precipice of a fabulous new cycle that promises huge changes for you. Which means, of course, all the current problems will suddenly show themselves - forcing you to make some difficult decisions. Confront your own needs first. Worry about what everyone else wants after you’ve decided what’s best for you. You’re much more powerful than you know.

HERE’S YOUR CHART

Fanwell Witbooi

16 April 1992, Groenfontein 8.03am

Sun sign: Aries

Moon sign: Libra

Rising sign: Taurus

There’s a madness in you, that you’re trying your best to hide. What for? You have wonderful talents and fantastic instincts. As soon as you stop worrying about what everyone else thinks, you’ll start to unearth your own genius. And yes, it’s true, you want security and a sense of belonging. But you can still have those things when you are truly yourself. The next few years will bring massive changes to your life. Let yourself go with them – and enjoy the adventure. And don’t worry if you haven’t found your true passion yet. Everyone has their own time schedule, and your dreams are fulfilled later rather than earlier. For now, explore your universe – and yourself. There’s a lot more to you than you’ve been willing to see. There’s real magic in that head of yours. And that heart.

