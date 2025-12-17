Home cook Ashley Nyengerai is stirring up flavour and heart from her Emalahleni kitchen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ashley Nyengerai in her kitchen preparing one of her best dishes.

At just 25, home cook and content creator Ashley Nyengerai is building a delicious corner of the internet, one simple, flavour-packed dish at a time.

Born in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), what began as a hobby for Nyengerai has evolved into a growing digital culinary brand, earning her a loyal audience who tune in for her comforting meals, step-by-step demos and irresistible personality.

Ashley recently sat down with TimesLIVE Lifestyle to chat about her cooking journey, her inspirations and what’s next on her menu.

Hot-dogs from Ashley's kitchen. (Supplied)

A hobby turned into a passion

“Cooking started as a hobby but turned out to be a passion,” she says. “I started my cooking channel to share my love for homemade food and the joy that comes with creating dishes from scratch. Cooking has always been my creative outlet.”

Her videos have become a warm escape for viewers who love the ease and relatability of her recipes.

Flavour first, always

Ashley describes her approach to food as simple, flavour-packed cooking using fresh ingredients and bold seasonings. “My style is a mix of comfort food with a modern twist. Easy meals that are simple and delicious.”

It’s no surprise that her most-viewed recipe is her creamy chicken pasta with sweetcorn — a dish that has quickly become a favourite among her followers. “It’s easy, comforting and packed with flavour,” she says.

One of Ashley's favourite dishes. (Supplied)

Challenges behind the camera

While she makes it look effortless, Ashley admits shooting content while cooking isn’t always smooth sailing. “Timing can get tricky when you’re trying not to burn anything while staying engaging and organised,” she laughs.

Her kitchen essential? A good set of non-stick pots. “If there is one thing that could ruin my mood when cooking, it’s food sticking to the pot,” she says.

Inspired by home, heritage and hunger

Ashley credits her mother for shaping her culinary skills. “That woman is a beast in the kitchen,” she says proudly.

She enjoys experimenting with flavours and techniques from different cultures, often drawing inspiration from everyday cravings, restaurant dishes, seasonal ingredients and viewer feedback. “Sometimes a single ingredient sparks an entire recipe,” she says.

If she had to choose just one ingredient to live with forever? Garlic. “It adds depth, aroma and instant warmth to almost any dish.”

Blinged up corn from Ashley's kitchen. (Supplied)

What’s next for Ashley?

She has big plans simmering for her platform. “I plan to introduce more step-by-step series, kitchen hacks and themed cooking weeks,” she says. She also hopes to release her own recipe e-book soon and one day open a restaurant in Victoria Falls.

And when she’s not creating new recipes, these are the dishes she loves most:

Creamy chicken pasta Sticky wings and potato wedges Chicken livers and garlic bread Any kind of sandwich Creamy prawns and garlic bread

With her warm storytelling, fresh approach to food and ever-growing audience, Ashley Nyengerai is proof that passion, consistency and a good pinch of garlic can take you far - even from a small kitchen in Mpumalanga.