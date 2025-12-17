Janelle, Kagiso Mogola, Jojo Siwa: best and worst dressed in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BEST

JANELLE MONAE

The award-winning singer and actress was a tour de force this year. While the biggest trend was goth-inspired, Monae stunned in two costumes.

Who could forget her Met Gala takeover in Thom Browne? The illusion suit, with a suitcase to boot. Peeling off the coat showcased a column dress and jacket that featured pinstripes and stitching to create a vision of formal trousers and an actual handbag-cum-suitcase. It was a meta-reference to her suit-clad days in the 2000s, all while nailing the Superfine Tailoring exhibition.

Heidi Klum’s Queen of Halloween crown was left buckling as Monae proved she could deliver back-to-back standout looks for the holiday. This year, she transformed into a slew of vampire characters with impeccable prosthetic work. She also turned heads in a Cat in the Hat costume that was ready for a remake.

LISA

Lisa on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. (REUTERS/David Swanson)

Not all fashion moments require a crazy amount of bells and whistles, and Black Pink’s Lisa proved that. At a time when stylists are limited for pairing options when dressing celebrities, it was all about picking the right dress for the K-pop singer, who was a magical sight in a glittering pink Lever couture gown.

KAGISO MOGOLA

As South Africa’s most celebrated fashion event, the Durban July typically calls on big names to dress up in daring looks. At this year’s Mzansi Marvels, it was all about denim for internet sensation Kagiso Mogola.

Mogola’s take, in collaboration with Kenny Avenue, celebrates it as a dominant force in streetwear fashion, whether uptown or downtown in its approach. The sharp lines of the outfit capture the essence of young urbanites in the country, and the cap, straps and laces on the corset transform it into elevated jockey gear with a pleated silk scarf. The look also fuses global influences that have come to tell the story about how young South Africans dress. The photoshoot version of the look goes Avatar style, with blue body makeup featuring gold highlights.

COCO ROCHA

Coco Rocha in Ionut Razvan. (GARETH CATTERMOLE)

With so many rules imposed on guests at this year’s Cannes Festival, Coco Rocha showcased styling options that could work with all the limitations, especially since stars on red carpets have become overly dependent on trains.

Coco Rocha wears a dress from It-Spain. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for amfAR)

Her biggest moment was without a doubt her daring, deconstructed mermaid gown by Ionut Razvan, featuring layers of shirt collars and sleeves that seemed best suited for this year’s Met Gala “Tailored for You” theme. The look had a glamorous yet otherworldly appeal, with a bouffant teased to bulbous perfection. Another hit was an It-Spain ensemble with inspiration from the East. The ruched and flowing sleeves complemented the shapes created by Rocha in her signature theatrical poses.

WORST

JOJO SIWA

Dancer and singer Jojo Siwa. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Denim is no stranger to the iHeart Radio awards, but Siwa’s take on the fabric was appalling. Seemingly harking back to her 2010s rainbow and unicorn-inspired outfits, the baby blue and pastel pink palette that would typically work as a combo became a hot mess, thanks to her bizarre headpiece and avant garde makeup. Rather than a daring red carpet moment, she embodied a Power Rangers villain on civvies day.

MELODY THORNTON

Singer and former Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Pussycat Doll or leopard print disaster? The songstress was a catastrophic disappointment in this daring look. The attempted texture play between the soft nylon and hard glossy leather is a disservice to the bodysuit, which does not work with the ruched jacket. The pink stilettos also clash with the ensemble and make the whole concept an eyesore that would have been better with a floor-length coat and boot combo.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper)

Fashion has not been a good friend to the celebrated star. In yet another approach to urban trends, the monotone ensemble that he would most likely have had better luck with if he had chosen designs from Off White is a step down from his usual groundbreaking approach. Washed out in butter yellow, the style star was a major disappointment in a look that wouldn’t even work for music award shows or a TV interview.

FAIRME DAVID

The internet was ablaze as they drooled over the four-day event that was the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Fairme certainly dropped the ball for the phenomenal designs seen at the show with a 1970s look that just didn’t work. The comical oversized collar and brown sequin necktie created a nude illusion that made him seem like a circus act among seasoned style mavens.