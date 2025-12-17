Q&A | Summer cooking with chef Aya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What are you most looking forward to in dishes this season?

I’m a lover of enjoying great food in general, but I’m looking forward to colour. I’m all for what can fill me up for a long day or long run, but I have to keep it light. That’s why I love umpokoqho (phuthu) when it’s hot; just get amasi. But for the colour, I’m into citrus salads. It’s a vibrant season, so I’m thinking of pomelos, which are green, and blood orange grapefruit.

You seem to have a love for salads.

I’m someone who eats about twice a day. I eat to sustain my body and maintain myself while working. Also, I work with food, so psychologically I think I’m eating, making my belly full.

People will be out and about partying. Any tips for those looking to do quick braais or roasts?

Let’s stop stressing about what the meal will taste like or putting so many spices in one pot. Celebrate what you are cooking. Meat, or any ingredient, already has its own flavour, so now when you’re cooking that way, you are covering the original flavour that it’s supposed to showcase.

For example, I don’t cook with curry unless I’m making a curry. I also consider spices that are healthy for you, such as turmeric, paprika or cayenne pepper. Stay focused with the spices and herbs you are using; they need to enhance the flavours of what you are cooking.

Pairings have been a big favourite this year. Any tips on how beer lovers can add those flavours to the mix?

It’s not something I usually do, but I tried it a few months ago. There’s a flavour in beer that brings umami into the food. Umami is a flavour you can’t put a finger on, but it can make a dish.

What I did with Castle Double Malt beer was add cream and onions. With a touch of oil, I cook the mushrooms as is, and once you put them in there, they release all their liquids so they can get a touch of brown. That’s where the meaty flavour comes in. You fry the mushrooms, put in the onions and some beer and butter, and there’s something even truffle-like when you put them together.