Airco vice-president Stanley Khoza praises DJ Sbu’s new book ‘Brick By Brick’

Vice-president of the Association of Independent Record Companies of South Africa (Airco), Stanley Khoza, has praised DJ Sbu Leope We’Nkosi for his latest book, Brick By Brick.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Stanley described the book as a powerful and practical guide for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly within the South African context.

Vice-president of Airco, Stanley Khoza. (Supplied)

“The book Brick By Brick by DJ Sbu is a gateway to future possibilities. It’s motivational, practical and a deeply South African guide that teaches aspiring entrepreneurs how to build long-term wealth through property,” said Stanley.

He added that the book offers more than just inspiration, positioning it as a step-by-step blueprint for sustainable success.

“It’s a blueprint to mastering resilience, patience, building a portfolio, and a guide on how to avoid most mistakes that have been the downfall of many,” he said.

Stanley’s endorsement adds to the growing recognition of DJ Sbu’s influence beyond music as the media personality continues to establish himself as a thought leader in business and entrepreneurship.

DJ Sbu was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.