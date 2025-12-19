Sydney Sweeney steps into the shadows: How ‘The Housemaid’ became her boldest transformation yet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Ophelia Anderson

Sydney Sweeney has never been afraid of sharp turns. In less than a decade, the 27-year-old has evolved from a promising television newcomer to one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors — navigating prestige dramas, blockbuster comedies and character pieces with a fearlessness that’s turned her into a generational talent. But with The Housemaid, Paul Feig’s sleek, stylish psychological thriller, Sweeney steps into her darkest labyrinth yet. She does it while also shaping the film behind the scenes as an executive producer.

“I was in love with Millie from the moment I read the book,” Sweeney says of Freida McFadden’s runaway bestseller. “She’s raw, vulnerable, but she’s also a survivor. I couldn’t put the novel down. I knew I had to tell this story.”

Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester and Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester in The Housemaid. Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate (© 2025 Lionsgate)

That story centres on Millie Calloway, a young woman starting over after a run of bad luck lands her, temporarily, in her car. When she’s hired as the live-in maid for the perfect Winchesters, she imagines a fresh start. Instead, she enters a gilded mansion full of immaculate surfaces, whispered gossip, shifting power games — and secrets so destabilising they threaten her grip on reality.

Director Paul Feig wanted an actress who could embody both the character’s innocence and her hidden ferocity. “It’s a tricky role,” Feig says. “Millie starts off sweet, earnest, someone you root for. But as the film goes on, you realise she’s far more complex. Sydney has this ability to reveal emotion in micro-shifts — you see the wheels turning behind her eyes.”

Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway and Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester in The Housemaid. Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate (© 2025 Lionsgate)

Sweeney has made a career out of such pivots. Her Emmy-nominated performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus proved she could capture wildly different emotional frequencies: spiralling chaos in one, sardonic aloofness in the other. The Housemaid introduces another dimension: the sharp, Hitchcockian calibration of a psychological thriller heroine.

“Millie is bruised but unbroken,” says screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine. “She’s funny, sharp, observant, always calculating — even when it seems like she isn’t. Sydney understood that instinctively.”

Part of the appeal was the film’s genre-bending approach. Feig leans into elegance and sunlit beauty rather than the typical brooding shadows of psychological thrillers. “I saw The Housemaid as a Nancy Meyers film gone horribly wrong,” he jokes. The pastel perfection of the Winchester home — paired with an unnerving symmetry and scattered crimson accents — creates an atmosphere that’s both aspirational and unsettling. “There’s something deliciously creepy about terrible things happening in bright sunlight,” Feig adds.

Sweeney embraced the contrast. “Millie starts the movie with nothing — just a few thrifted outfits, a cardigan and two pairs of shoes,” she explains. “Walking into this immaculate world, she’s constantly trying to keep up, trying to blend in. That’s where a lot of the tension comes in. She’s aware of the gap between who she is and who the Winchesters expect her to be.”

Her relationship with Amanda Seyfried, who plays the mercurial Nina Winchester, fuels much of the film’s tension. What begins as charm and warmth quickly dissolves into paranoia and psychological warfare. Off-screen, however, the two women built a strong rapport. “Amanda is surprising as Nina,” Sweeney says. “She’s unpredictable, sharp, funny, terrifying. I loved that. You didn’t know where she’d take a moment — that kept me on my toes.”

Sydney Sweeney as Millie and Amanda Seyfried as Nina in The Housemaid. Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate (© 2025 Lionsgate)

Seyfried felt the same. “Sydney has a wide-eyed curiosity about the world. It gives Millie dimension,” she says. “She’s fully present — it makes every scene electric.”

Sweeney’s producing role gave her creative influence beyond her performance. Through her company, Fifty-Fifty Films, she’s become an increasingly powerful player in Hollywood — championing projects that highlight complex women and genre storytelling. Recent titles like Immaculate, Echo Valley and Christy reflect her eye for female-driven thrillers, character studies and filmmakers with bold voices.

“With The Housemaid, I wanted to protect what fans love about the book,” Sweeney says. “The twisty tension, the reversals, the sense that you’re not sure who to trust.”

The novel has sold more than 3.5-million copies and spent more than 130 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List — creating enormous expectations for a screen adaptation. The responsibility wasn’t lost on Sweeney. “Readers have a personal relationship with Millie,” she says. “I wanted to honour and bring something new for audiences who haven’t read the book.”

Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway in The Housemaid. Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate (© 2025 Lionsgate)

Feig credits her with elevating every stage of production. “Sydney brings a fierce work ethic,” he says. “As an actor, she’s fearless. As a producer, she’s meticulous. She’s always thinking about the story, the tone, the fans, the future.”

That future includes dozens of upcoming projects, from Euphoria Season 3 to action films, dramas and more producing vehicles. The Housemaid stands apart as a turning point — a role that asks Sweeney to weaponise charm, vulnerability, humour, nerve and moral ambiguity, all under the glare of Feig’s glossy, almost deceptively beautiful world.

When asked what drew her to the project, Sweeney pauses. “It’s about what stays behind closed doors,” she says. “We all judge what we see on the surface. But the truth is more complicated. That’s what makes thrillers so much fun — and so terrifying.”

As audiences step into the pristine halls of the Winchester estate, Sweeney hopes they’ll leave questioning everything they thought they knew.

“Trust no one,” she says with a smile. “Especially in a house that looks this perfect.”

The Housemaid is in cinemas now.