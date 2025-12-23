Quick and easy holiday recipes: make delicious memories with Nestlé

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Savour good food, laughter, and the simple joy of celebrating together these holidays.

A festive table reflects the traditions we hold dear, the flavours we return to year after year, and the dishes that quietly become part of our family stories.

Every December, as homes fill with laughter and celebration, the meals we prepare shape moments that linger long after the season ends.

From hearty family favourites to show-stopping desserts and refreshing summer drinks, good food becomes part of our festive heritage — warming, nourishing and bringing us together.

This festive season, Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) invites you to embrace and savour the joy of gathering, cooking and celebrating with recipes that honour the classics while adding something special to your holiday spread.

These are the dishes that feel familiar yet exciting, wholesome yet indulgent, and made to be shared with the people you love most.

Whether it’s the comforting aroma of a beef stew with herb dumplings simmering away, elevated by Nestlé Ideal Evaporated Milk and Maggi Lazenby Worcestershire Sauce, or the creamy elegance of a mushroom risotto prepared with Nestlé Dessert & Cooking Cream, these meals set the tone for a season filled with warmth.

For those who enjoy a festive centrepiece, this roast pork belly with mustard cream and apples prepared with Nestlé Dessert & Cooking Cream brings golden crispness and comfort straight to the table.

Equally cherished are the sweet moments that follow. Festive desserts have a way of turning a meal into a memory that is joyful, nostalgic and undeniably indulgent.

These no-bake cheesecake pots capture instant delight with the creamy sweetness of Nestlé Full Cream Sweetened Condensed Milk, while the baklava ice cream blends tradition and luxury using Nestlé Whipping Cream and Nestlé Full Cream Sweetened Condensed Milk.

For chocolate lovers, the silky Bar-One crème brûlée crafted with Nestlé Bar-One chocolate bars and Nestlé Chocolate Syrup adds a playful twist to a classic.

And no South African festive season feels complete without a Peppermint Crisp trifle layered generously with Nestlé Caramel Treat, Nestlé Dessert & Cooking Cream, Nestlé Peppermint Crisp and Nestlé Whipping Cream.

For those who enjoy a sweet bite with a coffee kick, the cappuccino swirl fudge brings together Nescafé Classic, Nestlé Full Cream Sweetened Condensed Milk, Nestlé Milkybar and Nestlé Aero to create a treat that feels both nostalgic and new.

Festive gatherings are just as much about refreshing, joyful sips as they are about food.

Nestlé brings creativity to the glass with the new Nescafé Espresso Concentrate. From the smooth indulgence of the iced caramel latte made with Nescafé Espresso Concentrate (Black or Sweet Vanilla) to the bright zing of an iced coffee lemonade using Nescafé Espresso Concentrate (Black), these drinks keep the celebrations cool.

For something vibrant and fruity, the strawberry iced latte offers a fresh spin on a seasonal favourite.

This festive season is about embracing the flavours that define who we are, the dishes we grew up with, the treats we look forward to, and the moments created around them.

With hearty meals, unforgettable desserts and refreshing drinks, Nestlé brings you recipes that celebrate togetherness, nourishment, tradition and a whole lot of festive joy.

This article was sponsored by Nestlé ESAR.