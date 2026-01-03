2026 | What’s in your stars for the year ahead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Add together 2+0+2+6 and you get 10. Add 1+0 and you get 1. It’s a Number One Year!!! Here’s our chance to start again; to recreate our lives – and to toss out anything that no longer serves us. Finally, the planets are all on our side, shoving us gently forward, writes Linda Shaw.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec – 19 Jan)

Love: Something is steadily growing here – and it might be love. The universe encourages you to open up, even if vulnerability feels like climbing Everest in heels. Existing relationships deepen through practical gestures and shared goals, while singles may attract partners who admire ambition (and your impeccable planning skills). Just remember: not every romantic dinner needs a five-year plan – sometimes dessert and kindness are enough to win hearts.

Money: This year’s career plan runs like a well-organised spreadsheet – exactly how you like it. The planets boost career growth, bringing leadership roles or long-awaited recognition - while building on steady financial momentum. Your hard work finally pays off, though you might need to check the numbers … twice. Avoid becoming married to your to-do list; strategic breaks actually increase productivity. Besides, this is one of those years in which you really can’t fail. Trust yourself.

Health: It’s the anxiety that always gets you. Try for an occasional massage or an aromatherapy bath. The planets are swooping in with regular energy boosts and a well-timed fruit basket. Focus on steady exercise, balanced meals, and occasional indulgence – yes, chocolate counts as self-care. Avoid overworking if you can. Balance is your secret to thriving this year. Wear blue in March, September and November to protect your throat. Your communication skills will be in high demand.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan – 18 Feb)

Love: The universe electrifies your love life with unexpected sparks and charming surprises. Uranus, your planetary supervisor, encourages openness, helping you connect deeply without overthinking every quirky gesture. Singles meet intriguing partners in unusual or techy ways, while existing relationships thrive on shared adventures and inventive dates. Still, not every debate needs to turn into a philosophical marathon. You don’t always have to be the smartest person in the room.

Money: It’s a fabulous year – provided you’re willing to adapt to the fascinating changes coming your way. Your planets open doors for creative projects and unconventional opportunities, especially after April. Finances improve through clever strategies – something you’re really good at. Collaborations flourish, especially with like-minded thinkers. Embrace your quirky genius, but remember: not every brainstorming session needs an AI bot. Sometimes sticky notes are revolutionary enough.

Health: Hardly an issue you have time to dwell on – with so many other fascinating things going on. Even so, your internal juices continue to flow with or without your assistance. And left to themselves, they can chew up the stomach lining. So try eating bananas, honey, nuts, dairy and beetroot. And lay off the coffee. This year’s planets offer energy and enthusiasm – combined with a tendency towards excess. So take a closer look. Is the energy right; do you feel nurtured and rested in your environment; are the colours and shapes around you adding to your sense of wellbeing? These things can be fixed, you know. Get it done.

PISCES

(19 Feb – 20 Mar)

Love: Still single? Not for long. But you’ll have to be patient about the Big Moments. Love starts slowly this year – with invitations and revived friendships. The water begins to boil around May, steaming its way into late September. If you’re already taken, find ways to develop romance at home. This is one of those years when you refuse to be taken – either for a ride or for granted. Even so, watch that possessive streak. It only drives away the very people you’re trying to hang on to.

Money: Success comes at a price as conflicts between personal and business plans put you in the middle. No guilt allowed. The point is, fantasy careers complete with glamour and adoration are all within your grasp. And even those without jobs will get one soon. Last year, you prepared yourself for this. Now it’s here – and commitments at home can’t be allowed to get in the way. Try this: accept that, for now, the work is more important than the money – and that the big bucks come later. But most of all, accept that life comes in cycles – and this cycle is about finding your true vocation. The rest will cope.

Health: Had a few health scares last year, did you? Those days are over. As of now, you get to treat your body precisely as you please, without any fear of reprisal. Of course, you can always enhance your health in myriad ways – as you very well know. Experiment as much as you like – and make it fun. One more thing: safe sex is vital if you’re exploring options. The colon, bladder and sexual organs are your most vulnerable body parts. Get regular check-ups. Make appointments. And most of all, be kind to yourself. Your body is precious.

ARIES

(21 Mar – 19 Apr)

Love: You stride into 2026 like a mythical hero who knows you’re the main character. Love gets exciting as you juggle independence with actually answering your calls. Mid-year brings surprise sparks – possibly when you expect it least (or look your worst). By year’s end, you’ll sense exactly who’s worth your fire, landing in a relationship that matches your cosmic swagger perfectly.

Money: Planetary big daddy, Saturn, lights a fire under your career – yes, even hotter than your usual “charge first, think later” style. Opportunities pop up like magic from February, and for once, grabbing them actually pays off. Money improves steadily, though impulsive spending may still tempt you: “Do I need this? No. Will I buy it? Maybe … probably”. Stay focused, pace yourself, and you might just surprise everyone – including yourself – with how prosperous you’ve become.

Health: The current health plan is: slow down before the universe does it for you. Your energy surges in heroic bursts, followed by dramatic collapses on the couch – nothing really new there. Pace yourself, hydrate, and maybe consider stretching something other than your patience. Stress might try to sneak in, but regular movement and a bit of actual rest (yes, rest) will keep you strong. Treat your body kindly; it’s your most loyal companion. Some spinach and broccoli would help.

TAURUS

(20 Apr – 20 May)

Love: Dreamy Neptune brings slow-burn magic to your love life – just as you like it. Relationships deepen like a well-brewed pot of tea, and singles find someone who finally matches their exquisite taste (and love of snacks). Patience pays off, but stubbornness might cause the occasional romantic pothole. Communicate gently, even when you’d rather just glare meaningfully. Think steady growth, loyal connections, and wonderfully contented affection –your favourite flavour. The sex life isn’t too bad, either.

Money: You make solid progress by doing what you do best: refusing to rush. Money grows reliably, though you’re still inclined to splurge on ‘essentials’ like hand-crafted candles, and outrageously soft Egyptian sheets. A few unexpected opportunities appear, but nothing you can’t calmly evaluate over a snack. Don’t give your power away – to anyone – and you’ll build the kind of security you’ve always dreamed of. Uranus, the planet of mad surprises, changes course often enough to keep you interested.

Health: Take it slowly this year, reminding yourself that you’re not – amazingly - indestructible. Energy builds slowly but reliably, especially when you stick to routines – your comfort zone. Indulgence remains your greatest frenemy, so don’t treat every snack like a soulmate. Prioritise sleep, movement, and maybe a massage or three. With small, consistent habits, you’ll feel grounded, strong, and pleasantly smug about how well you’ve cared for yourself. January, October and November are your most tedious health months. Think about the occasional fruit fast then.

GEMINI

(21 May – 20 June)

Love: The wildest planets keep your love life buzzing from May until the point of exhaustion. Flirtation, fun, and witty banter are your main courses, but watch for mixed signals – yours and theirs. Singles will doubtless juggle more than one admirer – but do try not to get tangled in your own charm. For committed Geminis, communication is key. Just remember, sarcasm is charming … until it isn’t. Generally, it’s a playful, exciting year full of laughs, sparks, and occasional romantic chaos.

Money: The endless planetary shifts turn your career into a whirlwind of ideas, meetings (not your favourite), and wonderfully sudden ‘aha!’ moments. Your multi-tasking skills shine sometimes too brightly – so remember to actually finish one project before starting 10 more. Money flows in with clever moves, but impulsive spending on shiny gadgets might sneakily sabotage you. Keep your wits sharp, your plans flexible, and your wallet close; this year rewards brains, charm, and just enough chaos to keep you keen. One thing though, March, July and November will test your patience. Be polite.

Health: As usual, that fear of boredom keeps your health on a rollercoaster of mental madness and physical chaos. Your mind races ahead while your body struggles to keep up – so try pacing yourself occasionally. Short bursts of exercise help release nervous energy and keep stress from hijacking your system. Sleep and nutrition are your underrated superpowers – skimping on either leads to cranky lunacy. Balance social fun with downtime, and consider meditation to calm that ever-chatty brain. Hydration and stretching are small fixes with big results – your body will thank you for paying attention before it stages a full dramatic protest.

CANCER

(21 Jun – 22 Jul)

Love: The stars wrap your love life in a cozy, emotional blanket – sometimes warm, sometimes slightly suffocating. Romance deepens if you’re keen, but there’ll still be a few dramatic waves from July. Singles might attract intriguing, mysterious types –just be careful not to overanalyse every twitch. Boundaries are key: love deeply, but don’t lose yourself in the process. Overall, it’s a year of heartfelt connections, emotional growth, and occasional playful melodrama. You’ll enjoy this one.

Money: The mad moon – your personal planet - turns your career into a mix of steady progress and occasional tidal waves of opportunity. Your intuition guides smart decisions, though you might still second-guess yourself. Don’t. Financially, stability grows, as long as you resist emotional splurges on comfort treats. Networking pays off far more than lurking silently in your shell. You’re a natural leader – or had you forgotten? Careful strategy, quiet wins, and a few delightful surprises make all that effort worthwhile. Make your biggest moves after July.

Health: It won’t be easy, but try paying attention to body and emotions – yes, they’re connected, even if you’d rather hide both under a blanket. Stress will sneak in, so prioritise relaxation, gentle exercise, and plenty of water. Emotional dramas affect sleep, so consider journaling to keep your mind calm. Treat your body like a cherished pet: feed it well, move it a little, and it will reward you with steady energy and love. And yes, tears are fine. They cleanse the body beautifully.

LEO

(23 Jul – 22 Aug)

Love: Incoming! January’s enthusiasm lights up your love life with cosmic theatrics. Relationships deepen as Jupiter boosts confidence and draws admirers like moths to your regal flame. Existing bonds gain warmth through honest conversations, while singles may find romance in surprisingly spotlight-worthy moments. Just remember to balance grand gestures with genuine vulnerability – your heart shines brightest when you let someone share centre stage with you.

Money: Fascinating new energies put your career in full roar. After July, Jupiter hands you opportunities so shiny you need sunglasses, while Saturn insists you read the fine print (yes, even the boring bits). Finances improve as long as you hold off on the gold-plated smart phone. Your confidence attracts promotions, collaborations, and applause. Just pace yourself; even lions need water breaks between victories.

Health: You’ll have plenty of energy, but try not to use it all up before breakfast. Jupiter – your new pal - encourages better routines, while Saturn – a grumpy old one - reminds you that late-night snacking is not a sport. Add movement you enjoy – dancing, strutting, singing in the shower. Manage stress by laughing for no reason; it’s excellent cardio and perfectly suited to your royal flair.

VIRGO

(23 Aug – 22 Sep)

Love: Aha! Clarity at last! Finally, the universe is printing instructions in a font you can read. The planets are opening your heart, gently coaxing you to stop analysing every word you hear. Existing relationships deepen through practical affection (yes, organising someone’s cupboards is a kind of love). Singles may stumble into romance while dashing about. Just remember: not every date needs a spreadsheet – though the planets deeply admire your dedication. Use it for something that pays better.

Money: The planets are in the mood to surprise you. While some bring opportunities, the rest insist on careful planning. Nothing you can’t handle. Promotions and recognition are likely if you balance diligence with a touch of risk. Just avoid overthinking every penny; your bank account appreciates practicality, but it doesn’t respond well to obsessive budgeting. For once, trust the universe to provide. It responds best to gratitude.

Health: You’ll stay upbeat under an organised mix of planned wellness and cosmic nudges. The planets are boosting your energy, encouraging you to try new routines – yes, even ones you haven’t colour-coded yet. Pace yourself during March, July and November. Focus on sleep, hydration, and actually taking breaks. And remember: perfectionism burns more calories than you think … but it’s still not a fitness plan.

LIBRA

(23 Sep – 22 Oct)

Love: Venus, the goddess of love, sprinkles charm and romance over your heart. Jupiter encourages deeper connections, while Mercury nudges you to balance giving and receiving affection. And yes, even charming Libra needs to ask for cuddles occasionally. Singles may meet someone through unexpected encounters, and couples can strengthen bonds with rhythm, laughter and compromise. Just don’t overthink it all. Not every frown is a crisis.

Money: Right now, the universe has a lot more to do with your bank balance than you do. Think boardroom diplomacy meets planetary choreography. Perfectionism is just another word for procrastination – so respond to those fabulous opportunities like a sane person. File the reports on time; avoid mad splurges and, most of all, collaborate. No-one expects you to master the universe on your own. Ask for help – especially from October 3rd to November 13th. For the rest, it’s all systems go.

Health: The planets boost your health with a mix of motivation and gentle prodding. Jupiter lifts your energy, encouraging you to move more – yes, even if your idea of exercise is ‘gracefully avoiding drama’. Saturn reminds you to prioritise balance: rest when you’re tired, hydrate when you forget, and maybe stop turning snacks into diplomatic negotiations. With steady routines and stress management, you’ll feel lighter, brighter, and wonderfully aligned. Try it.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct – 21 Nov)

Love: Exciting but unstable, that stars turn your love life into a spicy cosmic subplot. Mars opens your heart just enough to let someone in – without requiring a security clearance. Relationships deepen through trust and meaningful conversation, while singles attract admirers with that trademark magnetic stare. Expect passion, honesty, and the occasional dramatic moment. Just remember: not every romantic gesture needs to feel like a plot twist. Sometimes romance is just romance.

Money: Finally! Your magical career takes off with strategic wins and a touch of planetary drama. Jupiter brings opportunities that reward your persistence, while Saturn insists you play the long game – no plot shortcuts. Money improves steadily if you resist impulse investments inspired by ‘a feeling’. Collaborations thrive, and your intuition helps you spot hidden advantages. Just remember: not every meeting requires a soul-piercing stare. Sometimes a smile works just as well.

Health: The universe powers up your health with a mix of determination and cosmic sass. Jupiter boosts stamina, urging you to channel intensity into energising routines rather than dramatic late-night spirals. Saturn encourages balance – yes, even you need rest. Focus on balanced eating and the kind of movement that satisfies your inner powerhouse. And remember: not every ache is a mystery demanding a full investigation. Tell yourself how fabulous you are … often. And take long walks in the woods. Preferably with a favourite pet.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov – 21 Dec)

Love: Suddenly your love life has become a thrilling adventure. The planets spark optimism, encouraging you to take romantic risks. Singles make fabulous contacts during travel or social events – and couples deepen bonds through shared adventures. Just remember: not every flirtation needs a full quest storyline – sometimes holding hands while laughing at your own jokes is enough to win hearts. Dress your best between March and July.

Money: Bold opportunities and the occasional dramatic dare add sparks to your career. Before July, we have new roles, bigger dreams, and maybe even a side hustle you swear ‘won’t take over your life’. Your friends keeps you grounded though, reminding you that deadlines aren’t suggestions. Finances improve with wiser planning – usually encouraged by people who know more than you do. And throughout the year, your wonderful optimism turns challenges into well-aimed victories.

Health: There’s encouragement here, from a universe that welcomes your adventurous flair. Jupiter, your personal planet, boosts vitality, making outdoor activities, travel, or spontaneous workouts more appealing. Your quiet conscience nudges you to maintain some consistency – even while exploring. Watch overindulgence in cocktails or late-night adventures. Balance excitement with rest, and remember: running toward your dreams is great cardio, but occasional stretching and hydration are essential for surviving the journey.