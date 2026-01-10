A-LISTERS | Sweltering in style at Kenilworth’s King’s Plate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cindy Nell at the L'Ormarins King's Plate 2026 at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town, January 10 2026.

Cape Town has the dubious distinction of having more Airbnbs and hotels than places to rent.

It regularly draws the international jet set — Hollywood star Colman Domingo and celebrity stylist Law Roach both chose to see in the new year here — and it boasts arguably the most elegant race day in the country. That said, with temperatures frequently soaring, the annual King’s Plate equestrian affair also ranks as one of the social whirl’s sweatiest outings.

No surprise, then, that yesterday, as I stepped onto the greens at Kenilworth Racecourse, I felt sartorially cute in my blue and whites (no other colours are strictly allowed, and blokes in jeans or sandals are frowned upon). But I was wishing for a mobile fan to cool me down, with the mercury hitting a scorching 30 degrees.

The prime spot to take in the action would have to be the room with impressive views of the winning post, where the Ruperts host their annual lunch for society’s crème de la crème. I’d love to tell you who was there and what they tucked into, but alas, I haven’t cracked a nod since a comment I wrote about Africa’s richest man a few years ago.

(Ruvan Boshoff)

Back down on the course, not far from a display of classic cars from the Franschhoek Motor Museum, I ran into Miss South Africa 2002, Cindy Nell. Now based in Australia, she continues to run her beauty empire, which includes Catrice Cosmetics.

“Yes, I’m wearing my crown and sash as always,” quipped the former beauty queen, sporting a Millerner hat from Joburg and an outfit by famed Australian designer Carla Zampatti.

Photo by Ruvan Boshoff (Ruvan Boshoff)

Also wearing a Millerner hat — this time a striking teardrop creation — was King’s Plate veteran Liezel van der Westhuizen, who has added Neuroscience & Mental Fitness Coach to her résumé.

Unlike me, someone who did crack a nod to the Ruperts’ lunch was model and businesswoman Mala Bryan, who arrived straight from a fitting for an international campaign.

“I almost cancelled the booking because I worried it would clash,” admitted the leggy beauty, born on the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Mzukisi Mbane and Ayanda Jobela at the L'Ormarins King's Plate 2026 at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town, January 10 2026. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Who else showed up? Caroline van Wezel, wife of HiTech founder and chairman Frank van Wezel; Imprint SA founder Mzukisi Mbane; and TikToker-turned-TV presenter Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi.

Photo by Ruvan Boshoff (Ruvan Boshoff)

Stylish punters know the place to be seen is the sprawling Stud Club marquee, with its private bars, lounge areas and cocktail seating. That’s where I was hosted by popular apple cider brand Savanna Light, who flew me down for the occasion, and where I hung out with comedian Mpho Popps, media personality Moshe Ndiki, actor Zamani Mbatha and content creator (and Somizi Mhlongo’s former husband) Mohale Motaung.

Photo by Ruvan Boshoff (Ruvan Boshoff)

Zamani, a King’s Plate newbie, opted for a more relaxed approach to the dress code in his tailored shorts, while Mohale ditched his usual hat for a hoodie suit.

You’ll want to know about the grub I was able to sample. The marquee offered a buffet featuring salads, proteins, Cape Malay-style curry, sushi and desserts including melktert, macarons and mini tarts.

As for who finished first past the post in the main race with a R3m purse?

Out of 14 of the nation’s top middle-distance thoroughbreds, The Real Prince came out tops in the Grade 1 race.