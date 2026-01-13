‘Every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie’: autistic doll unveiled

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mattel unveiled its first-ever autistic Barbie doll created with guidance from the autistic community.

Mattel has unveiled an autistic Barbie doll, marking a major milestone in inclusive representation in the global toy industry.

Mattel said the doll was created with guidance from the autistic community to authentically represent common ways autistic people may experience, process and communicate about the world around them.

“This doll invites more children to see themselves represented in Barbie,” the company said.

The launch was celebrated in South Africa by actress, singer and autism advocate Nandi Madida, who shared the experience with her six-year-old daughter, Nefertiti.

Madida, the founder of Africa’s leading parenting and family podcast The Motherhood Network, has previously spoken openly about raising Nefertiti as a neurodivergent child.

Madida, who has two children, Shaka and Nefertiti, with Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Zakes Bantwini, took to Instagram to describe the moment as deeply personal.

“So emotional and proud seeing my daughter be part of the launch of the first-ever autistic Barbie doll. A powerful milestone in inclusive representation and a moment I will hold forever,” she wrote.

Jamie Cygielman, Mattel’s global head of dolls, said the launch reflects Barbie’s ongoing efforts to mirror the world children live in.

“Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work,” said Cygielman.

Cygielman said the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (Asan) played a central role in the development of the doll.

“[It] helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.” said Cygielman.

Asan executive director Colin Killick said the collaboration ensured the representation was authentic and affirming.

“It is so important for young autistic people to see authentic, joyful representations of themselves and that’s exactly what this doll is.” said Killick.

Killick added that the partnership allowed Asan to share insights throughout the design process to ensure the doll celebrates the autistic community, including tools that support independence.

“We’re honoured to see this milestone come to life, and we will keep pushing for more representation like this that supports our community in dreaming big and living proud,” he said.

As part of the launch, Barbie partnered autistic advocates and creatives including mother-daughter duo Precious and Mikko Mirage, autism advocate and creative entrepreneur Madison Marilla as well as autistic fashion designer and visual artist Aarushi Pratap to celebrate their lived experiences.

“Dolls have always brought me comfort, stability and joy. I’ve been collecting Barbie dolls since I was four, and now this autistic Barbie will be one of my favourites,” said Marilla.

According to Mattel, the doll was developed over more than 18 months in partnership with Asan, a non-profit disability rights organisation run by and for autistic people.

It joins the Barbie Fashionistas collection which features the brand’s most diverse range of skin tones, hair textures, body types and representations of medical conditions and disabilities.

Consistent with the Fashionistas dolls representing individuals with type 1 diabetes, Down syndrome and blindness, the autistic Barbie doll was named and created with the community’s guidance to allow more children to see themselves in Barbie — Mattel

The autistic Barbie includes several intentional design features created in close collaboration with Asan.

These include elbow and wrist articulation to allow for stimming and hand movements, an eye gaze shifted slightly to the side to reflect how some autistic people may avoid direct eye contact and a range of sensory-supportive accessories.

Each doll comes with a pink finger-clip fidget spinner that spins, noise-cancelling headphones to help reduce sensory overload and a tablet displaying symbol-based augmentative and alternative communication apps to support everyday communication.

The doll also wears sensory-sensitive fashion which is a loose-fitting purple pinstripe A-line dress with short sleeves and a flowy skirt, paired with flat purple shoes designed for comfort and ease of movement.

“Consistent with the Fashionistas dolls representing individuals with type 1 diabetes, Down syndrome and blindness, the autistic Barbie doll was named and created with the community’s guidance to allow more children to see themselves in Barbie,” said Mattel.

The company added that the Fashionistas range now boasts more than 175 different looks, helping children better understand the world by encouraging play beyond their own lived experiences.

Mattel highlighted ongoing research into the benefits of doll play.

Since 2020, the company has worked with researchers at Cardiff University, finding that playing with dolls activates parts of children’s brains linked to empathy and social processing skills.

More recent findings suggest doll play may help develop social skills in all children, including those with neurodivergent traits commonly associated with autism.

The autistic Barbie follows a series of inclusivity milestones for the brand as Mattel introduced its first Barbie with Down syndrome in 2023 and released a Barbie representing a person with type 1 diabetes last year.

The range also includes a Barbie and a Ken with prosthetic legs, a Barbie with hearing aids and dolls representing tall, petite and curvy body types alongside a wide variety of hair textures and skin tones.

With its latest release, Mattel says it hopes to continue building a toy aisle and a world where every child can feel seen.

TimesLIVE