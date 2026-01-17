YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 18 - 25 January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Today’s new moon in your sign hands you a cosmic reset button. Set intentions, polish ambitions, and pretend your to-do list is fun. This week is rooting for fresh starts, sensible risks, and self-care that feels productive. By Saturday, your confidence will have grown – provided you aren’t scheduling ‘fun’, like a meeting. Even big daddy Saturn approves, briefly loosening the rulebook for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Your new moon whispers rather than shouts, nudging you to rest, reflect, and hatch quietly brilliant plans. Meanwhile, Venus in your sign turns charm up to maximum … so expect compliments, flirtation, and those fabulous double-takes. This week blends retreat with sparkle. On Saturday, inspiration strikes suddenly, avoiding the tedious details and laughing at your own wonderfully odd ideas.

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20)

The goddess of charm and beauty is cruising through your social life, bringing invitations and brand-new buddies. Teamwork is better as you finally figure out how you fit into the whole. Just don’t promise to attend everything – your diary is already struggling to cope. By Saturday, even your wildest plans will meet with enthusiasm. Today’s well-behaved new moon contributes enough structure to make you look like a grown-up.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Today’s ambitious new moon spotlights your career, handing you a shiny cosmic megaphone. Set bold goals— and believe you’re worthy of the best. With the goddess of style and success standing by, charm boosts your reputation, turning meetings into applause. Ambition with a smile gets you where you want to go. By Saturday, compliments are following you around. Be humble – if you can.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 – May 20)

Today’s elegant new moon sparks curiosity and adventure – time to dust off those travel dreams or enrol in one of those fascinating online courses. With Venus in the mood to play, luck, charm, and perhaps a little flirty debate follow you wherever you go. For now, expand your horizons, laugh at mishaps, and maybe pack a snack. You never know where you’ll find yourself at the end of a completely unexpected week.

GEMINI

(May 21 – Jun 20)

Got any new projects up your sleeve? Wait for Wednesday before the unveiling. By then, moods will have improved and people will be listening. Meanwhile, today’s new moon is sending all the right energies to dump past gripes and move on. Not only that – the planets of prosperity are whispering in your ear. Time to take the money and run. Buy something delicious. Is it time for a new car?

CANCER

(Jun 21 – Jul 22)

The moon is your planet, and she’s beaming down on your love life as she frolics into a brand new phase. Romance, passion and even business partnerships, are starting to glow. What’s more, you’ll soon have the money to make them great. Your health has improved, your energy is up and fabulous new opportunities are popping up out of every corner. You’re even looking good. In short, it’s a good week. Make the most of it.

LEO

(Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Today’s new moon says you’ll soon get to do madly important things – enjoying yourself as you go. This doesn’t happen often, so get up early and eat your cereal. You’ll need to be strong for this stuff. You may need some help – so stay charming even when it seems impossible. Round up a team of supporters. Whatever you’re busy developing, it’s about to take off. Comb your hair nicely. As if you wouldn’t!

VIRGO

(Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Once again, you’re procrastinating – as in driving yourself crazy with guilt. This is a pattern that doesn’t serve you well. And although this may not be the easiest week to change your personal brand of weirdness, today’s new moon makes it an excellent time to start. How about creating a new you: an efficient you, a you without guilt, a you that does stuff when it needs to be done? Meanwhile, make lists. Short ones. Start there.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Just because you’re perfectly happy getting on with your own thing doesn’t mean that’s what you’ll be doing. Your universe needs you, and amazingly, when you let yourself, you’re a brilliant natural leader. The world is changing, and you’re the one showing the others how to change with it. So get out there and help. Take your friends along for the ride. The planets are shifting - and confusion reigns. If you need help, or a bigger budget, ask. No, insist! You’ll get what you need.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Take a breath. You’re getting all caught up in everyone else’s drama, and losing track of your own life. Enough of that. Sure, help if you can – and if you really want to. But martyrdom is out. You do not need to sacrifice your own life to make way for someone else’s. True, there won’t be much time for a personal life this week – but that might actually come as a relief. You need to get your ducks in a row – they’ve all waddled off in different directions. Sit down. Make some tea.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Once you go ahead with your plans, everything will look so much easier – especially at work. For now, there’s no need to take anyone else into account. You have the chance to do something you’ve wanted to do – irrespective of complaints. Today’s new moon should theoretically be improving the personal life – although that may take a while longer than expected. Forget that for now. Let yourself be fabulously powerful. It’ll be fun.

HERE’S YOUR CHART

Alexandra Blandex

October 21, 1991, Soweto, 12.45am

Sun sign: Libra

Moon sign: Pisces

Rising sign: Cancer

Such a sweet soul, always trying to please and help and rescue. The only snag – you keep wondering when someone’s going to take care of you. The bad news is that you have the kind of energy that people will take advantage of - until you stop them. The good news is that the package comes with wonderful intuition, healing ability, psychic ability, and inner wisdom – which is why people hang around you in the first place. An added bonus is your ability to make money and create success. For now, concentrate on that. Decide how much of your energy you’re willing to share for the day, and keep the rest for yourself. Learn to say NO. That’s most important. You can become a huge success, very soon, if you stop giving everything you own to someone else. You deserve the best too. Remember that.

want your chart read?

asklindashaw@mweb.co.za