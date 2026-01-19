From Daliwonga vs Julius Malema to more, celebs who beef with politicians

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It took four words and one X post to get social media ablaze as Julius Malema threw ire at local muso Daliwonga.

The EFF leader took to the social media platform with a post stating, “Don’t try me, bastard,” to express his frustration with the star, with Daliwonga tagged.

While it is unclear what started the heated rivalry between the two, netizens alleged it was rooted in Daliwonga being a no-show at an event hosted by a relative of Malema’s who owns Slageng in Polokwane, Limpopo.

While no official statement has been issued by Daliwonga, we take a look at other celeb vs politician rivalries that have exploded in the eyes of the public:

ROBERT MARAWA VS FIKILE MBALULA

Radio and TV presenter, Robert Marawa. (Veli Nhlapo)

The pair have often bumped heads when sharing opinions about each other, but the mounting tension between them came to a head in 2017 when the sports broadcaster said Mbalula was to blame for South Africa losing out on hosting the Commonwealth Games.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula delivers the Peter Mokaba lecture in Mogwase, Rustenburg, on January 9. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Brothers of Peace hitmaker Oskido helped them reconcile, sharing with TshisaLIVE that both parties were close friends of his.

“I decided to call them for a meeting and they agreed, so everything went well. So Fikile and Robert are buddies — no more fighting,” Oskido said.

HELEN ZILLE VS ANELE MDODA

While Anele Mdoda is famed for her fun and energetic radio show on 947, it was all frowns and jabs when DA federal council chair Zille attended to discuss her run for Johannesburg mayor.

Arriving late for the interview, Zille was met with ire by Mdoda, who grilled her on social media chatter.

Zille lambasted Mdoda, asking if she was made the “spokesperson of black people”, and added insult to injury when she implied a caller had better questions than Mdoda.

SIZWE DHLOMO VS FLOYD SHIVAMBU

A war of words erupted between Shivambu and Dhlomo over the former’s political career. After his exit from the EFF, Shivambu shared heated words on X, warning Dhlomo to not comment on his career. “I don’t know what you do, and I humbly advise that you focus there. Please!” said Shivambu.

Dhlomo replied with a steely “or what?” which resulted in a swift social media blocking from Shivambu.