RECIPE OF THE WEEK | A hearty lunchbox with amasi

Spruce up your lunchbox with a healthy and delicious salad

Keep your lunches colourful with this easy-to-follow recipe. (Supplied by Rediscover Dairy)

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SALAD WITH AMASI DRESSING

INGREDIENTS

Amasi dressing

  • 125ml amasi
  • 15ml creamy mayonnaise
  • 2.5ml Dijon mustard
  • 5mfresh lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove crushed
  • 1.25ml smoked paprika
  • 5g fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 15ml olive oil

Butternut salad

  • 500g butternut cubes
  • 15ml olive oil
  • 5mground cumin
  • 2.5ml ground coriander
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 250g baby plum tomatoes
  • 5ml olive oil
  • 100g baby spinach leaves
  • 40g rocket
  • 10g fresh mint leaves, shredded
  • 1 orange
  • 100g plain chevin
  • 30ml dukkah

Method:

  1. To prepare the dressing, combine the amasi, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, smoked paprika and parsley in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Gradually add the oil while whisking.
  2. Set aside in the fridge.
  3. Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a tray with baking paper.
  4. Toss the butternut in a tablespoon of oil, cumin and coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange the butternut on the tray and roast for 15 minutes.
  5. Toss the tomatoes in a teaspoon of oil and season well. Add the tomatoes to the butternut tray and roast for a further 25-30 minutes, until the butternut is tender.
  6. Set aside to cool slightly.
  7. Arrange the spinach, rocket and mint on a platter and toss together. Top with the roasted butternut and tomatoes. Peel the orange and cut it into slices. Cut each slice into quarters and arrange on the salad. Crumble over the chevin and sprinkle with dukkah. Drizzle over the amasi dressing just before serving.

Editor’s tip: swap out amasi for kefir yoghurt that is low in lactose and great for your gut.

