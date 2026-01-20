5 things to know about Valentino

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Designer Valentino among his models on the catwalk at the Valentino fashion show during the Spring/Summer 2008 Paris Fashion Week.

The fashion world is in mourning after the news of Valentino Garavani’s death.

The designer and his namesake brand were famed for eye-catching designs that earned Garavani the nickname The Last Emperor, as the only designer who owned his brand and had extraordinary firsthand experience as a couturier. He has also worked extensively with other young designers, including South Africa’s Thebe Magugu.

Designer Thebe Magugu famously transformed a fuchsia pink ball gown from Valentino for Vogue Magazine’s dress-swap initiative in 2022. (Supplied)

We take a look at his extraordinary life and some interesting tidbits you may not have known:

Fashion’s real power couple

While Garavani kicked off his career at the age of 18 under the wings of couturier Jean Desses, he only started his iconic namesake brand a decade later with the help of his business partner Giancarlo Giametti in Rome. The two have remained friends, with both retiring on screen in the documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor.

Designer chow

Garavani’s garments might be loved the world over, but when it comes to food, he’s been vocal about his picky eating. He famously showcased his take on a pasta dish on The Martha Stewart Show.

A man of China

Though he was a picky eater, that did not stop Garavani from being a lavish host. A passion of his, he loved to show off his extensive collection of expensive china, which can be decked out for parties or TV dinners.

For the love of red

Many might know red for Louboutin heels and their iconic sole, but it’s really Garavani who is beloved for developing his own signature shade of Valentino red. The inspiration came to him after watching a stage production of Carmen in Barcelona. The crimson set inspired his bright red mix with a touch of orange hues that even Pantone has shown some love for.

RED ALERT: Part of an advertising campaign for Valentino fashion. (, Valentino)

Forgetting the 1980s

While the striking designs he created fit into the 1980s power dressing aesthetic, Garavani was not a fan of the decade and its influence on fashion. From the pumped-up perms to the shoulder pads, he hated the era so much that he discredits his own work at the time.

“I hated those dresses in the 1980s; they were out of proportion with shoulders that didn’t belong to the fit. They were all terrible, terrible!” said Garavani.