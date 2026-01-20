Return of The Beatles haircut and how to rock it in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Of all the trends that could possibly make a comeback, the bulbous mop top made famous by The Beatles was probably on few fashion bingo cards. Whether you call it the mod cut, Bieber hair, or even a “chillet” (coined by writers at PopSugar to describe the softer, fashion-forward version of the mullet version), the silhouette of the hairdo remains the same. It’s all about a longer, fringe-led shape that nods to the Beatles’ original, modernised with layering and texture.

Celebrity barber Sam Rascals says today’s take is far more textured, layered and wearable.

“The modern version of the mop top, what I’d call a modern mod cut, is coming back because longer, more lived-in hairstyles are back in fashion, but the modern version is different from the Beatles cut mainly because of the texture, the layering, and how it’s styled.”

The Beatles: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon. (Getty Images/John Pratt)

For those heading to the barber and not too sure about what to ask for, Rascals says it’s best to ask for a modern mod cut with a photo reference to create the versions you prefer, praising the approach taken by Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. “The reason it doesn’t look dated is because it’s worn with loads of texture, a bit messy, and slightly more lived-in. That’s what gives it the modern twist.”

When it comes to trendy styles, it’s important to avoid trends that wouldn’t look good with your face shape. Rascals believes it’s best to avoid having super straight hair, as the style suits slightly wavy or curly hair that makes it easier to style. It’s also helpful to avoid long fringes and to create as much texture as possible.

“After the shower, just comb it into the shape you want, and when it dries naturally, it’ll fall into place,” says Rascals. “If you’ve got wavy hair, put a little curl cream, styling cream or salt spray into damp hair and let it dry naturally. Once it’s dry, you can add a little clay for volume, or a paste if you want something more natural.”

