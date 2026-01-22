January detox diets lack scientific evidence, dietitian warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With detox diets trending in January as usual, a registered dietitian has warned that most cleansing programmes offer little more than false promises, with no credible scientific evidence to support claims of toxin removal or long-term health benefits.

Dietitian Aziwe Booi said the human body is already equipped with effective detoxification systems that function continuously without the need for extreme diets, supplements or cleanses.

“The human body is naturally equipped with highly efficient elimination systems — primarily the liver, kidneys, lungs and digestive tract — that continuously remove waste without the need for special regimes or products,” said Booi.

Despite this, detox diets continue to gain traction, often promising rapid toxin elimination, weight loss and improved energy levels.

Some protocols, such as juice-only cleanses, may even lead to nutrient deficiencies, blood sugar fluctuations and negative metabolic effects. (123RF)

“Detox diets and cleanses often promise rapid toxin elimination, weight loss and improved energy levels, but research shows most lack strong clinical evidence,” said Booi.

She cautioned that some popular approaches, particularly juice-only cleanses, can do more harm than good.

“Some protocols, such as juice-only cleanses, may even lead to nutrient deficiencies, blood sugar fluctuations and negative metabolic effects,” she said. Booi also raised concerns about the supplements industry, noting that many products marketed for detoxification and weight loss are poorly regulated.

“The supplements industry is largely unregulated, with no requirement for health claims to be verified. As a result, many products marketed for weight loss, cleansing or detoxification contain ingredients with laxative effects,” she said. “Long-term use of such substances can be dangerous and may lead to dehydration and, in severe cases, hospitalisation.”

Her comments come as the global dietary supplements market continues to grow rapidly.

According to a 2025 report by Insight Survey, the global supplements market was valued at about $165.3bn in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%, reaching $340.7bn by 2034.

The report also forecasts strong local growth, with the South African supplements market projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% until 2029.

Working towards a healthy gut. Picture: 123RF/THITAREES

“Gut health supplements are trending in South Africa, driven by the self-care movement and a focus on ‘inner beauty’. Products for digestion, energy and skin health are gaining popularity,” the report said.

Each January, detox diets and cleansing products experience a seasonal spike, with spending increasing on supplements marketed around liver support, digestion and cleansing.

Booi said the appeal of detox diets often lies in vague wellness language rather than scientific clarity.

“The term ‘toxins’ is rarely defined in wellness marketing, with many detox plans failing to specify what is being removed, how it would occur, or whether those substances are harmful at typical dietary exposure levels,” she said.

“Detox diets tend to oversell the idea that we need to purge our bodies after a few days of celebration. In reality, your body is already detoxifying around the clock,” she said.

She warned consumers to be sceptical of dramatic health claims. “If any product is being sold promising anything that sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Sustainable habits, not extreme regimes, support long-term wellbeing,” said Booi. She added that many detox programmes are overly restrictive and exclude essential nutrients.

Peanuts and peanut butter. (123RF / Ratchapol Yindeesuk)

“Many popular detox programmes cut out balanced protein, healthy fats or fibre sources that are essential for metabolic and digestive health,” she said.

“You might feel lighter or sharper during a cleanse, but that’s usually due to calorie restriction or cutting out alcohol and processed foods temporarily — not because you’ve eliminated ‘toxins’.”

Instead of extreme resets, Booi encouraged people to focus on rebuilding healthy routines.

“This year’s wellness reset should emphasise re-establishing healthy routines rather than chasing quick fixes. Gentle, evidence-based approaches give people real tools to feel good again, without misleading claims or unnecessary stress.”

Rooibos is a uniquely South African product, grown exclusively in a small region of the Western Cape. (123RF)

Booi highlighted Rooibos as an example of a sustainable, everyday health-supporting choice rather than a quick-fix solution.

“Though Rooibos doesn’t promise a quick fix, it supports everyday hydration and balance, which is far more sustainable,” she said.

She noted that many people struggle to meet daily hydration needs.

“This is where Rooibos, consumed either as an iced tisane or served as a warm beverage, can be a flavourful alternative with additional health benefits,” she said.

“Instead of chasing the next trending cleanse, focus on habits you can actually sustain.”

Booi recommended a simple checklist for building long-term health:

Stay hydrated, including beverages like Rooibos

Eat fibre-rich meals by prioritising darker, whole-food starches

Choose nutrient-dense options such as colourful fruit and vegetables daily

Include lean protein sources like chicken, fish, eggs, beans and legumes

Prioritise plant-based fats such as nuts, seeds, avocado and nut butter

Make physical activity part of your daily routine

Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep

“Consistency with these habits is what truly supports long-term health,” she said.