SPOTLIGHT | What happens when human lives are left in the hands of AI?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

The first Spotlight episode for 2026 looks at the summer holiday box office glory and new cinema releases from movie director legends Gus van Sant and Timur Bekmambetov.

Every person has a breaking point, as is the premise for this Van Sant (Good Will Hunting, To Die For) directed high-stakes thriller. Dead Man’s Wire is based on the true story of a desperate man trying to fight an unjust system. The unfolding of events held an entire nation captive in one of the most chilling standoffs in American history. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery and Colman Domingo, and on at cinemas.

When human lives are left in the hands of AI and robots are meant to bring criminals to justice, grey areas of the interpretation of right and wrong creep in with disastrous outcomes. Mercy is an action thriller that stars Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, and is masterfully steered by Bekmambetov, best known for Nightwatch, Day Watch, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Wanted. At cinemas.

Cinema audiences arrived in big numbers this festive season, proving that cinema is thriving. With heavy hitters like Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Zootropolis 2, The Housemaid and Avatar: Fire and Ash raking in high numbers and confirming people’s favourite entertainment choices. Locally produced animated musical David even outperformed The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at the global box office, making SA super proud. Make sure you don’t miss these hits still showing at cinemas.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.