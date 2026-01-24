‘Die Kantoor’, ‘Drops of God’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

If you have 1 hour
Die Kantoor – Showmax
South Africa gets its own version of the much-loved mockumentary about awkward office relationships. Starring Albert Pretorius as Flip Bosman, the head of Klerksdorp’s finest purveyors of processed meats, and featuring a starry support cast that includes Shalk Bezuidenhout, Carl Beukes, Daniah de Villiers, Gert du Plessis and Sipumziwe Lucwaba in a familiar format infused with a distinctively South African sense of humour.
Drops of God – Apple TV+
Creator Quoc Dang Tran’s very French drama about rival sommeliers bent on the acquisition of a once-in-a-lifetime wine collection returns for a second, intensely aromatic outing of twists, turns and personal vendettas.
If you have 2 hours
The Big Fake – Netflix
The hedonistic underworld of 1970s Rome serves as the backdrop for this thriller about a young man with artistic talent who arrives in the city looking to make his fortune and finds it — and much more — as he becomes a world-famous art forger.
If you have 3 hours
The Beauty – Disney+
Ryan Murphy executive produces this latest entry in his increasingly over-the-top, high-camp universe. Favourite collaborator Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall star as detective partners travelling the one-percent world in search of answers as to the origins of a strange and terrible virus infecting the digital-era, beauty-obsessed world.
If you have 6 hours
Steal – Prime Video
Sophie Turner stars as an ordinary office worker caught up in the “heist of the century” in this high-octane thriller series.
