‘Die Kantoor’, ‘Drops of God’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

If you have 1 hour

Die Kantoor – Showmax

South Africa gets its own version of the much-loved mockumentary about awkward office relationships. Starring Albert Pretorius as Flip Bosman, the head of Klerksdorp’s finest purveyors of processed meats, and featuring a starry support cast that includes Shalk Bezuidenhout, Carl Beukes, Daniah de Villiers, Gert du Plessis and Sipumziwe Lucwaba in a familiar format infused with a distinctively South African sense of humour.

If you have 1 hour

Drops of God – Apple TV+

Creator Quoc Dang Tran’s very French drama about rival sommeliers bent on the acquisition of a once-in-a-lifetime wine collection returns for a second, intensely aromatic outing of twists, turns and personal vendettas.

If you have 2 hours

The Big Fake – Netflix

The hedonistic underworld of 1970s Rome serves as the backdrop for this thriller about a young man with artistic talent who arrives in the city looking to make his fortune and finds it — and much more — as he becomes a world-famous art forger.

If you have 3 hours

The Beauty – Disney+

Ryan Murphy executive produces this latest entry in his increasingly over-the-top, high-camp universe. Favourite collaborator Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall star as detective partners travelling the one-percent world in search of answers as to the origins of a strange and terrible virus infecting the digital-era, beauty-obsessed world.

If you have 6 hours

Steal – Prime Video

Sophie Turner stars as an ordinary office worker caught up in the “heist of the century” in this high-octane thriller series.