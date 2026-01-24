Interview with president of one of the world’s best skincare brands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sisley is the sort of French brand that makes you want to sit up straighter, speak more softly and pretend you’ve always known the difference between a serum and a small mortgage.

It arrives in the world with the quiet confidence of chic branding and that particular fragrance of expensive reassurance. Yet the man running it, Philippe d’Ornano — CEO, president and heir to a long, slightly cinematic cosmetics lineage — was disarmingly un-grand when he did a whistle-stop tour of interviews in South Africa last year to launch Sisley’s latest product, Sisleÿa Longevity Essential Serum, an anti-aging serum that addresses the specific needs of mature skin to extend the number of years skin feels youthful. He was charmingly at home as he preached the virtues of his product.

Philippe d'Ornano, CEO of Sisley Paris, a high-end French cosmetics, skincare and fragrance brand. (Valentina Nicol)

South Africa, he says, isn’t just another stamp on a passport. He first came three decades ago for a rugby tournament around World Cup time and fell in love with the landscape (wide drives), the ocean (surfing), the body (running) and above all, people (human contact). He’s always found our country inspirational, he told us.

The Sisley story begins the way good French family sagas do: with upheaval, hard work, and a stubborn refusal to stay down. D’Ornano’s grandparents started in beauty in the 1940s. His father and uncles rebuilt post-war, young men with one suit between them and an office that sounded suspiciously like the family apartment. Later came the big-company detour — the American ownership chapter — and then the dramatic act of will: his father walking away, starting again from scratch in a couple of rooms off the Champs-Élysées. (The French do “two rooms” the way others do “garage startup”: romantically, with better lighting and expensive votives).

Sisley, as it turns out, wasn’t born out of a desire to do “luxury”. It was born out of obsession — the kind that doesn’t care if the spreadsheet winces. From the beginning, the aim was efficacy: results, not slogans. Their breakthrough was marrying advanced science with natural actives — not the snake oil peddler’s promise of a “squashed a leaf in a jar miracle cure” version, but the meticulous, lab-coated kind. D’Ornano loves to point out that a single plant can contain between 100 and 200,000 different components. Suddenly “plant-based” sounds less like a lifestyle trend and more like an intimidating library of knowledge to access.

Only a fraction of plants have been properly studied, he says — and even fewer sea plants — which means Sisley’s research still has the excitement of frontier work. Then comes the Sisley twist: synergy. In chemistry, one plus one doesn’t always equal two. Sometimes it equals three. Sometimes it equals zero.

“The family still sits in on product creation every week,” he tells us. “They don’t do market research. Researchers and marketers aren’t allowed to look at price while they formulate. Only at the end does cost enter the room.”

Sisley Paris, a high-end French cosmetics, skincare and fragrance brand. (Supplied)

This is how you get Sisley’s greatest hits: anti-ageing sun care developed years before we knew we wanted it; high-performance haircare that turns us into addicts; and the brand’s newest preoccupation — sensitive skin — treated with stripped-back simplicity: fewer ingredients, no unnecessary fuss, clever packaging, and the same Sisley insistence on results.

D’Ornano says they don’t see themselves as luxury. The real luxury, he insists, is being family-owned — free to do things properly, slowly, expensively, on their own terms. In a world where everyone wants to be quicker, cheaper, louder, Sisley’s peculiar confidence is that it doesn’t have to hustle. It just has to work.